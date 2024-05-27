Gulf Shores hosting annual Hurricane Preparedness Expo

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Gulf Shores officials are preparing to host their annual Hurricane Preparedness Expo next week.

The expo is scheduled for Thursday, June 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Erie H. Meyer Civic Center, located at 1930 West 2nd Street.

EXPO LOCATION:

Area residents will have the chance to learn how to properly prepare for a hurricane and the many products and services available before, during, and after a storm.

News 5 Chief Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth will be on-site and to give a special presentation at 11:30 a.m.

Several federal, state, and local agencies and businesses specializing in storm-related products and services will attend the event.

“A vital part of being prepared is understanding what resources are available,” Franklin said. “This event is set up to provide a one-stop-shop to learn helpful tips and be introduced to the many products and services available to help protect families and their property.”

Baldwin EMC, Baldwin EMA, Island Enclosures, Riviera Utilities, Paris Ace Hardware, Disaster Smart, Gulf Shores Utilities, Alabama Small Business Development Center, American Red Cross and Crowder Gulf are among the businesses and services attending the event.

Several city departments will also be on hand to answer questions.

