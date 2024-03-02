Gulf Shores City Schools receives funding for school bus replacement

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Environmental Management is partnering with Gulf Shores City Schools in a project aimed at reducing the environmental and health impacts of school buses.

B.C. Rain teacher accused of sex act with student, arrested: MPD

According to a press release, the project will use funding from the Diesel Emission Reduction Act to help reduce diesel emissions through a school bus replacement project. Officials with the ADEM say the project will replace older bus models with newer models that meet EPA’s emission standards.

ADEM has awarded the Gulf Shores City Schools with $63,469.50 to aid in the purchase of the new buses. Officials say this is an important project due to the impact of exhaust on human health.

“Diesel exhaust from these older buses has a negative impact on human health, especially for children who have a faster breathing rate than adults and whose lungs are not yet fully developed.”

More than 700 students absent from Fairhope East Elementary after norovirus sparks concern, precaution

The project is scheduled to be completed by Aug. 30 according to the release.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.