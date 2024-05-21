Gulf Island National Seashore releases Memorial Day weekend schedule

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — Gulf Island National Seashore is hosting programs for Memorial Day weekend across its various parks.

Two special programs are being held at Fort Pickens during Memorial Day Weekend as well as their regular programs.

Civil War Encampment allows visitors to see what it was like to live in Fort Pickens during the Civil War Era. The program is available from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

The second special program is Cannon Demonstrations where park rangers show visitors how to use Civil War cannons and learn how these weapons influenced soldiers. The program is available Sunday and Monday at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Along with these special programs, regular programs are still being offered. In the Fort Pickens Park, Guardian on the Gulf is offered Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. where you can learn about the history of Fort Pickens. Secrets of the Seashore is offered Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 3 p.m. and discover the wonders of the Gulf of Mexico.

In the Davis Bayou Park, Ranger’s Choice Hike is offered every day at 1 p.m. where you can hike the local area.

In the Ship Island Park, Guardian of the Sound: The Story of Ship Island and Fort Massachusetts is offered Wednesday through Sunday at 10:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. where you can learn about the history of Ship Island. Twelve Miles to Freedom is offered on Thursdays at 11:30 a.m. where you can hear the story of eight men who journeyed in search of the most valued civil rights.

The Pensacola City Bay Ferry Service is open and taking guests on round trips to Fort Pickens on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The Ship Island Excursions ferry summer service to Ship Island is open, operating Wednesday through Sunday.

All programs are available on the Gulf Island National Seashore website, on their Facebook page and on the mobile app.

