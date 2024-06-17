Gulf disturbance won’t hit South MS, but we could see effects, forecasts say. What to know

Forecasters are tracking two tropical systems this week that will not directly hit South Mississippi but could bring rain, wind and coastal flooding to the region.

A system of low pressure first spotted last week in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico now has a 70 percent chance of becoming a tropical depression or tropical storm within 48 hours, forecasters with the National Hurricane Center said Monday morning.

It is moving slowly west and northwest toward Mexico and the western Gulf Coast. Forecasters said it could bring heavy rain and flash flooding to southern Mexico and Central America by midweek.

The impacts could also spread across the Gulf Coast.

The National Weather Service said the system could indirectly impact the Mississippi Coast because winds from the system will raise tides and could bring coastal flooding. The system is expected to strengthen by midweek and bring winds of 15 to 20 miles per hour with stronger gusts.

A Coastal Flood Advisory is in place Tuesday and Wednesday.

The highest water levels are expected Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. The agency said some roads could become impassable in the Shoreline Park area near Bay St. Louis. The flood advisory extends across the southern parts of Hancock, Harrison and Jackson counties.

Some storms on Monday could also drop locally heavy rain through South Louisiana and Mississippi. The rain will likely come Monday afternoon and night and could drop up to 4 inches per hour in some areas, the NWS said.

An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter plane is scheduled to fly into the system on Monday to collect information, the National Hurricane Center said.

The National Weather Service said there was a slight risk of heavy rain and flash flooding on Monday.

Forecasters track second system in Atlantic

Forecasters are tracking another system in the Atlantic which has a low chance of development and appears headed toward the east coast of Florida and Georgia.

It is not tracking toward South Mississippi.

Thunderstorms east of the Bahamas could strengthen this week as the system moves west and northwest, forecasters said.

The storms are moving toward the southeast coast of the United States and expected to hit Thursday and Friday, forecasters said.

The system has a 10 percent chance of formation in two days and a 30 percent chance of formation within a week.