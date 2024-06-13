Gulf disturbance could form depression, forecasters say. What South MS needs to know

A disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico could grow stronger over the next week, forecasters said Thursday, and marks the first potential threat to the Gulf Coast in what scientists have warned will be an extraordinary and active hurricane season.

The disturbance was in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico on Thursday and does not currently pose a threat for South Mississippi.

It is expected to grow into a broad area of low pressure this weekend or early next week, the National Hurricane Center said.

There is a near zero percent chance it will form into a tropical depression within 48 hours, according to the NWS. But there is a 40 percent chance a depression will form within seven days, and the agency said conditions in the Gulf could lead to a tropical depression by the middle of next week.

The system is currently moving slowly to the west and northwest, forecasters said.

Forecasters are also tracking a system that is producing showers and thunderstorms off the Florida coast, but the disturbance is headed away from the United States and has only a 20 percent chance of formation within seven days, according to the NWS.

The systems are the first of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, which federal officials warned last month would be an “above average” season with 17 to 25 named storms in the Atlantic.

