Gulf Coast Community Foundation announces Gulf Coast Leadership Institute class of 2024

The Gulf Coast Community Foundation recently announced the selection of 25 participants from across the region for the 2024 Gulf Coast Leadership Institute.

Through an annual initiative, Gulf Coast partners with the Leadership Development Institute of Eckerd College to provide intensive leadership training designed to identify, develop, and connect a diverse and growing group of aspiring community leaders.

Participants take part in six training sessions from May through June at Gulf Coast’s Sarasota Philanthropy Center in downtown Sarasota. The result is a network of skilled, action-oriented leaders who are committed to using their new skills to help transform their communities through service.

The participants selected for the 2024 Gulf Coast Leadership Institute are Jerald Berry, Florida Department of Health; Aleksandra Djilas, Pink Mermaid Foundation Inc.; Chuck Dockery, Project 180; Tina Figliuolo, Charlotte County Homeless Coalition; Joe Flores,Edward Jones Financial; Emily Grant, FoodRecovery.org (Formerly MEANS Database); Julianne Greenberg, Johann Fust Library Foundation; Julia Groom, DreamLarge; Jamal Hishmeh, C2 Financial Corporation; Mike Ippolito, Selah Freedom; Cynthia King, Drug Free Charlotte County; Todd Konen, CenterPlace Health; Tricia LaPointe, Peace River Wildlife Center; Jose Marrero, CAN Community Health; Jordan Mayer, Harvest House; Kathryn (Katie) McCurry, Project Pride SRQ; Craig McGonigal, Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce; Blake Neathery, NAMI Sarasota and Manatee Counties; Ashley Profit, The Roskamp Institute; Erin Silk, Economic Development Corporation of Sarasota County; Andrea Stephens, Pines of Sarasota Foundation; Veronica Thames, Manatee Community Foundation; Lindsey Trammell, Sarasota County Libraries and Historical Resources; Laura Williams, Safe Children’s Coalition; and Michelle A. Young, The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art.

Since the program’s inception in 2006, over 400 community members have completed the training, and many continue to work together on civic initiatives and community improvement projects.

For more information on the program, visit GulfCoastCF.org/GCLI.

