Gulf Breeze getting 195 new homes after next phase of Heather's Place subdivision approved

Santa Rosa County’s Development Services Department approved plans for one residential project during March, which is phase three-B of the Heather’s Place subdivision project in Gulf Breeze.

The Heather’s Place community is filled with cottage-style homes with front and back yards that are both sodded.

Phase one and two of the subdivision have sold out, according to its developer, Henry Company Homes, and phase three homes are selling now. Those interested in the properties can visit the developer’s website for more details.

Developers of Heather’s Place intend for the third phase of the project to entail 311 lots for the subdivision, according site plans filed with Santa Rosa County. Part A of the project was approved to develop 116 lots while part B will create 195 lots.

Santa Rosa County approved plans to develop an additional 195 lots for the Heather's Place subdivision in March, which was the only subdivision project to be approved by the county in March.

The lots in this phase of Heather’s Place will be split into five different blocks, and four new roads are also being developed: Bruin Street, Goose Pond Street, Loggerhead Street and Scott Pine Street.

Three existing roads, Elderberry Drive, Privet Berry Drive and Red Pepper Drive, will also be a part of this phase of the subdivision.

Phase three-A of the project developed lots adjoining Privet Berry Drive, while phase three-B will develop lots from Goose Pond Street to Red Pepper Drive.

What other developments are coming?

Santa Rosa County has approved four subdivision projects this year, including this phase of Heather’s Places’ development.

The other three subdivision were all approved in February and are planned to bring nearly 500 housing units to the area.

The projects will use 125 acres of land across the county and each project consists of least 100 housing units in their respective subdivisions. Two of the subdivisions will be built in Milton, while the third will be developed near Bagdad.

The subdivision projects that Santa Rosa County has approved this year, including this phase of Heather’s Place, plan to bring a total of 808 new housing units to the county.

