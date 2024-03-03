Guinea pig left at London tube station with note ‘I need a new owner’

The young brown and white cavy is thought to be about six months to one year old - RSPCA/Ferrari

A guinea pig was abandoned in the entrance to an underground station with a note reading “I need a new owner”.

The young brown and white pet, named DiscoPig by rescuers, was discovered by station staff at Canning Town, east London at 4.20pm on Feb 18.

Shahnaz Ahmad, an RSPCA inspector, collected the pet, thought to be about six months to one year old, and took him to an animal welfare centre.

She said: “He seemed healthy and well cared for. It’s very sad that someone has abandoned their pet in this way.

“We encourage people to reach out to local animal welfare charities for help with pet care, rather than leaving them in a vulnerable situation like this.

“This guinea pig was found alone, guinea pigs are naturally sociable and normally prefer to be with one or more guinea pigs.

“A guinea pig can develop abnormal behaviour and may suffer if they are left without company.

“Abandoning pets in such a manner is an incredibly cruel thing to do and never the answer.

“If anyone has information we would ask them to contact the RSPCA’s appeal line, confidentially on 0300 123 8018.”

The cavy will be available to rehome, along with a mate, from the RSPCA soon.

