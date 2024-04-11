Guilty verdict returned in trial against Nicolae Miu
After more than a week-long trial, a guilty verdict was returned in the case against Nicolae Miu. WCCO's Jonah Kaplan has been inside the courtroom the whole time and breaks down the story.
After more than a week-long trial, a guilty verdict was returned in the case against Nicolae Miu. WCCO's Jonah Kaplan has been inside the courtroom the whole time and breaks down the story.
The O.J. Simpson trial was a turning point in cultural history that changed the way media and news are consumed.
A lot went down before Ippei Mizuhara was charged.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to dive into the how and why of the biggest news around the league this week. The trio start with the news of O.J. Simpson's passing and why it's hard to put a bow on his story and legacy. Rashee Rice has a warrant out for his arrest, and Charles thinks the league could be looking to issue a suspension. In other news, Jacksonville Jaguars pass rusher Josh Allen received a massive contract extension, as the Jaguars are betting Allen can be a perennial DPOY candidate. Jori is writing a piece on WR draft prospect Xavier Worthy, who broke the 40-yard dash record, so the trio discuss the how the value of speed has changed among evaluators over the past few decades. Many call for GPS data to replace 40 testing, but the technology is not standardized among all schools, which presents the question of how the NFL will go about enforcing standardization of GPS tracking. The hosts finish out the show by getting to the bottom of some rumors circling around the 2024 NFL Draft by determining which to believe, and which are bologna. They discuss Drake Maye, Malik Nabers, JJ McCarthy, Jayden Daniels and Jim Harbaugh.
'What sets it apart is its impressive staying power,' says one fan. 'It also doesn't settle into lines.'
Ippei Mizuhara allegedly stole $16 million to help pay for his gambling habit that included 19,000 illegal bets.
Let's check in on the teams that have helped — or hurt — their chances of reaching the playoffs the most through 2 weeks of play.
2025 GMC Yukon AT4 teased, the SUV will likely follow 2025 Chevy Suburban template. GMC could add special treats for the Denali and AT4 anniversaries.
A Consumer Reports' study found that grab-and-go meals like Lunchables can contain high levels of lead and sodium.
Power-full discounts await.
The driver of a Mustang Mach-E who crashed into a stationary car in Texas in February was using Ford's hands-free driver-assistance system, BlueCruise, according to data obtained by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). It's the first known fatality resulting from a crash involving the use of BlueCruise, which Ford first announced in 2021. The NTSB's announcement that BlueCruise was active during the Texas crash comes just one day after the safety board announced it's probing a second fatal crash near Philadelphia where Ford's driver-assistance system may have been active.
Don't miss this rare opportunity to scoop up fantastic finds for way less.
Here are some of the key moments in the life of the NFL star turned actor acquitted of murdering his ex-wife and her friend in the so-called trial of the century.
Should you rebalance your portfolio in a down market? It can be tempting to make big moves when the markets get shaky. But experts advise caution.
Need a new tire inflator? Why not spring for a cordless one? The Avid Power tire inflator is super-popular, cordless and available for 38% off right now.
In the wake of Jennifer and James Crumbley’s sentencing to at least 10 years in prison after their teenage son killed four high school students, many are left wondering if parents should be held responsible for their children’s crimes.
Is the beach beckoning? Stay stylish, comfortable and covered without overspending.
Taylor Swift’s music is back on TikTok after a ten-week hiatus. There’s no specifics regarding the deal, but it doesn’t extend to other Universal artists.
The Chipolo One is our favorite Bluetooth tracker. A four-pack is on sale for $60, which is a record low price.
Dan Devine and Tom Haberstroh react to the news of Jrue Holiday’s contract extension with the Celtics, come up with comps for Magic forward Paolo Banchero and discuss which players have the most to gain, or lose, in this year’s NBA Playoffs.
Fallout games are having a moment in the wake of its new TV series adaptation. Amazon has added two of the series’ best games to Luna, its cloud streaming service, and a current-gen console update is arriving for Fallout 4.