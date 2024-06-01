GUILTY! See Trump’s conviction broken down by Watergate icon Bob Woodward with Ari Melber

TechCrunch

At least that's the tag many are using to describe the new user interface for Instagram's X competitor, Threads, which resembles the column-based format of Twitter's old app TweetDeck (now X Pro). Two weeks after first testing the functionality that allows Threads users to pin columns to the home screen of its desktop web app, Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced on Thursday that this alternative view was starting to roll out globally -- just in time for everyone to discuss the hottest political news of the year: the Trump verdict. The new user interface option positions Threads as a more serious X rival for those in search of real-time news and information, as it notably allows users to work around Meta's ill-thought-out decision to distance itself from political discussions across Instagram's platforms.