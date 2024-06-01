GUILTY! See Trump’s conviction broken down by Watergate icon Bob Woodward with Ari Melber
A Manhattan jury found Donald Trump guilty of all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in his hush money criminal trial. Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and Watergate icon Bob Woodward joins MSNBC's Ari Melber to discuss Trump's historic conviction.