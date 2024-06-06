Guilty plea thrown out in murder case

Britney Gidney looks over at the prosecutor’s table during her plea hearing Tuesday afternoon, June 4, 2024, at the Gaston County Courthouse.

Brittney Diane Gidney, 34, pleaded guilty for a second time on Tuesday afternoon, this time to second-degree murder in the death of 71-year-old Brenda Campbell Henson.

Henson was found with 47-year-old Robert Bryan Metcalfe with stab wounds and the marks of a hammer inside a house on Mary Avenue on April 4, 2018.

Gidney and Marcus Anthony Meadows, 52, were both charged with first-degree murder in October 2020 after a police investigation that lasted more than two years.

Gidney first pleaded guilty in 2022 to two counts of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder, and she agreed to testify against Meadows in the case.

Gidney originally told law enforcement that she and Meadows went to visit Henson that day in a truck that belonged to Metcalfe, and Metcalfe was there and wanted his truck back, Assistant District Attorney David Franceschelli said during Gidney's first plea hearing.

Meadows didn't want to return the truck, and the two began arguing, then fighting. Meadows began to beat Metcalfe, then told Gidney to "take a knife to Ms. Henson," and Gidney held a knife to Henson's neck, cutting her slightly. Meadows reportedly began to stab Henson, and Gidney got scared and ran out of the house, Franceschelli said during the hearing.

After her first guilty plea, Gidney was not sentenced. She was expected to serve a sentence of three to five years in prison in exchange for her testimony.

But Gidney's story changed over time, and in a July 2023 confession, she admitted to killing Henson herself, Assistant District Attorney Zachary Holeve said Tuesday.

Holeve asked Superior Court Judge David Phillips to vacate Gidney's original plea, and Phillips agreed. Prosecutors agreed to allow Gidney to plead guilty to second-degree murder in exchange for her testimony against Meadows, which they still need, Holeve said.

Phillips sentenced Gidney to seven to 10 years in prison.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Murder of 71-year-old Gaston County woman has a new resolution