Guilty plea in 2015 murder of 16-year-old A.I. du Pont High School freshman in Wilmington

A man has pleaded guilty for the 2015 murder of a 16-year-old boy in Wilmington, a killing prosecutors have said spurred a shooting war between groups of teens in the city.

Oliver Henry, 25, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last week for the killing of Jordan Ellerbe in Wilmington’s Hilltop neighborhood in January 2015.

Prosecutors have said Ellerbe's killing was one of the first homicides in a string of shootings between the Shoot to Kill and Only My Brothers gangs: groups of teenage children that traded insults online and shot at each other on the street.

Ellerbe was never accused of being in a gang, but his name became a symbol: scrawled as graffiti on the city’s streets, represented in hand gestures by his surviving friends and their rivals and typed in social media posts entered into evidence in a series of murder trials targeting the gangs.

A friend weeps at the memorial built to remember 16-year-old Jordan Ellerbe, who was fatally shot on a Friday night in January 2015 in Wilmington.

Those trials have seen dozens of city youths charged with murder, gang participation and other charges in the deaths of several teens with several other young men now sentenced to spend the rest of or most of their lives locked away in prison.

Henry was 16 years old at the time of Ellerbe’s murder.

Indictment: Man charged with teen's 2015 murder, a killing police say spurred a Wilmington gang war

Prosecutors have long said Ellerbe was not the target of the shooting. He was hit by an errant bullet fired at a group of teens sitting on the porch of a Hilltop home listening to music on a Friday night. Another teen was struck in the chest and another in the arm. They survived.

Two days later, people gathered at a memorial for Ellerbe on the same front porch and were again sprayed with bullets. More than a dozen shots were fired from a vehicle driving by the home, neighbors said at the time. The gunfire injured two teens and a 21-year-old who had gathered among teddy bears and candles to honor Ellerbe.

Jordan Ellerbe

The murder went unsolved for eight years before Henry was charged last year. In court Thursday, Deputy Attorney General Erika Flaschner told the judge that a person called Wilmington police with fresh information on the case in March 2022.

By then, the detective working the case had retired so a new detective reopened the investigation. It’s unclear precisely what new evidence led to Henry’s indictment the next year. Police records in Delaware are largely kept from public view, even when prosecutors use such records to bring murder charges.

Photos and messages for A.I. duPont freshman Jordon Ellerbe, 16, hang in front of his home on Rodney Street in Wilmington in 2015. He was killed when gunmen sprayed a front porch in Hilltop with bullets, injuring two others in the process.

In a brief summation for the judge, Flaschner said that prosecutors could have presented at trial testimony of some 13 different people regarding observations from the night of the murder or conversations in which Henry spoke about or bragged about the shooting.

In court, Henry answered affirmatively when Superior Court President Judge Jan Jurden asked a series of questions aimed at determining whether he understood his rights and was entering his guilty plea voluntarily.

During the litany, she asked: “Did you commit this murder?” He paused in silence for a while, briefly whispered something to his attorney and responded: “Yes, your honor.”

Youth shooting youth: 2 men already in prison sentenced for 2016 homicide of 15-year-old

He faces a minimum of 15 years in prison, and prosecutors agreed to cap their recommended sentence at 20 years in return for his guilty plea.

Jurden set his sentencing date for July.

Contact Xerxes Wilson at (302) 324-2787 or xwilson@delawareonline.com.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Guilty plea in 2015 murder of 16-year-old A.I. du Pont High freshman