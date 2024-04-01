Guilford County Board of Education reaches $3 million settlement in Dudley High School sex offense lawsuit

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit against the Guilford County Board of Education regarding a now-convicted sex offender who worked at Dudley High School, according to Rhine Law Firm.

Two plaintiffs, listed as Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2, and the Board of Education agreed to the $3 million settlement on Jan. 24. The plaintiffs are releasing their claims against the Board of Education as a part of the agreement.

Those claims were regarding the actions of now-convicted sex offender Christopher Arnell Holland. Holland was formerly a teaching assistant at Dudley High School.

In August 2019, the Greensboro Police Department got a report about a person who had an inappropriate sexual relationship with Holland when they were a juvenile student.

An investigation was launched and Holland was charged with several child sex crimes.

In the Spring of 2023, Holland was convicted on three counts of sex acts with a student, two counts of statutory rape of a child 15 years or younger and two counts of statutory sex offense of a child 15 years or younger.

Holland, who was 40 years old at the time of his conviction, was given a virtual life sentence of a minimum of 77 years in prison and a maximum of 113 years.

The plaintiffs’ individual claims against Holland were not dismissed as a part of the settlement agreement.

