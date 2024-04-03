Guide: Total solar eclipse events and watch parties

*Attached video: Total Solar Eclipse, What will weather be that day?

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The total solar eclipse will be here before we know it, so it’s important to have the perfect viewing spot in mind so you don’t miss it.

According to NASA, the eclipse will start in Cleveland on April 8 at 1:59 p.m. and reach peak darkness at 3:13 p.m. before ending at 4:29 p.m.

Thousands of people are expected to head to Cleveland and Northeast Ohio to watch the phenomenon, so Fox 8 News put together a list of events so you know where to celebrate. Read more:

Ashtabula County

SPIRE Academy is hosting an eclipse festival on April 8 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The soccer field and basketball court will be open and there will be shows, a lunch buffet, a beer and wine garden, bouncy houses, live music and more. Click here to get your ticket now.

Cuyahoga County

Erie County

Cedar Point plans to open up some of its rides on The Boardwalk and in Kiddy Kingdom for its special Total Eclipse of the Point event from noon to 6 p.m. on April 8. Click here for everything you need to know about this event.

The Great Wolf Lodge in Sandusky is hosting an outdoor watch party with music, dances, crafts and more. Everyone in attendance will get Great Wolf Lodge eclipse viewing glasses and specialty Wolf Ears. Click here for more details.

Geauga County

Head to Chardon Square for featured presentations at 12:45 p.m. and 1:45 p.m. for eclipse-inspired activities, an art contest for students and food trucks. Events will be held from 12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. on April 8. There will also be free solar eclipse glasses provided by Chardon Rotary.

The Great Geauga Total Solar Eclipse is being held on April 8 from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Geauga County Fairgrounds. There will be crafts and activities for all to enjoy. Click here for everything you need to know.

Huron County

The City of Norwalk is “solar-brating” the eclipse with a kid-friendly viewing party that will have food trucks, a telescope, entertainment and free solar eclipse glasses. Click here for more details. There will also be a weekend-long celebration at the Huron County Fairgrounds From April 5-8.

Lake County

The Lake County Captain is hosting a Total Eclipse Weekend with events from April 5-8. Click here for more details.

According to Lake County, it will have several prime viewing areas in the center line of the eclipse.

Celebrate the eclipse at the Holden Arboretum from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. on April 8. There will be food trucks, activities and more! Click here for more details.

The Village of Fairport Harbor is holding a viewing parting on Lighthouse Hill from 1-5 p.m. on April 8. There will be music and food trucks. Click here for more details.

Head over to the Lake Metroparks Farmpark for free on April 8 for hands-one experiments, activist music, planetarium shows and more.

Lorain County

City of Avon Lake Mayor Spaetzel highlighted two events in particular: An all-day festival for Eclipse Eve on April 7 and a view party hosted at Avon Lake High School’s Memorial Stadium.

The Lake Erie Crushers and Fusion. Marketing Group is celebrating the eclipse on April 8 from 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. with Lights Out in The Land at Crushers Stadium in Avon. There will be a watch party, live music, vendors and activities for kids. Click here for more details.

Medina County

Hoppy Dude Brews in Hinckley is hosting a viewing party from 12-6 p.m. on April 8. There will be free glasses with the purchase of a beer. Click here for more details.

The City of Medina is hosting a full weekend of events from April 6 to April 8, including a 5K run, educational presentations, crafts, a celebration party and more. Click here for a full list of events.

Portage County

The Streetsboro “Total Eclipse of the Park” will be held on April 8 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. There will be entertainment, food trucks and viewing glasses available. Click here for more details.

According to the City of Kent, there will be a laser light show at the Hometown Bank Plaza at 8 p.m. on April 7. At the event, there will be food trucks and adult beverages.

On April 8, A total solar eclipse viewing party will be held at Kent State University from 2:45-3:45 p.m. at Risman Plaza. Click here for more details.

Stark County

Watch the solar eclipse at the MAPS Air Museum on April 8 at 2 p.m.! A $40 admission per car includes a guaranteed parking spot with an unobstructed view, two pairs of eclipse-safe glasses and access to the museum from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Click here for tickets.

Summit County

The First Congregational Church of Hudson is holding an “Eclipse Experience” on Sunday, April 7. The family friend event will have celestial-themed games, crafts and food. Eclipse viewing glasses will also be available. At 12:30 p.m., a guest speaker will also give a presentation about the eclipse, which will take place on April 8. Click here for more information.

The City of Akron is holding a Solar Eclipse Party from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. on April 8. There will be activities, hosted by the Cascade Locks Park Association Team, as well as free eclipse glasses while supplies last. One lucky couple will also be getting married on the day of the solar eclipse at 1 p.m. If you would like to be that lucky couple, the deadline to submit an entry is Tuesday, March 5. For a full list of events at Akron parks, community centers and more, click here.

The Akron Art Museum is hosting an event on April 8 where guests can view solar-related art and participate in art activities with music and other pop-ups. Refreshments and cocktails will also be available. The event takes from 11 a.m. through 5 p.m. Click here for more details.

The Akron Zoo is celebrating the total eclipse on Monday, April 8 with Total Eclipse of the Zoo from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Presale tickets are on sale now. Click here for more details.

