Our go-to guide for races in Livingston County

This article is intended to be a resource for registered voters in Livingston County for the 2024 election cycle. It will be updated as new candidates declare their intentions for office and provide information to The Daily.

Candidates who have additional campaign information they want featured (i.e., websites, endorsements, etc.) may send information to newsroom@livingstondaily.com.

(i) Current incumbent

* Committee created, but official paperwork with clerk’s office not filed

State House of Representatives (2-year terms)

48th District

*Jennifer Conlin (i), Democrat

Conlin is a journalist serving her first term in the state house.

∎ Campaign site: conlinforstaterep.com

∎ Social: Jennifer Conlin for State Representative (FB)

49th District

Ann Bollin (i), Republican

Bollin has not officially filed for re-election. Bollin is a former clerk and elections official from Brighton Township, elected to the state house in 2018 in the 42nd District. She was elected to represent the 49th District in 2022.

Andy Wood, Democrat

Wood is a DoorDash driver and member of the gig economy. Read about his campaign here.

∎ Campaign site: Andrew Wood on actblue.com

∎ Social: Committee to Elect Andy Wood (FB)

50th District

Austin Breuer, Democrat

Breuer is finishing a bachelor's degree in history from Eastern Michigan University and is a manager at Jonna's Market. Read about his campaign here.

∎ Campaign site: Austin Breuer on actblue.com

∎ Social: Committee to Elect Austin Breuer (FB)

*Dominic Restuccia, Republican

Restuccia is a real estate broker with Griffith Realty who served as a congressional staffer for former U.S. Rep. Mike Bishop (R-MI) and military legislative assistant to U.S. Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah). Read more about his campaign here.

∎ Campaign site: votedominic.org

Jason Woolford, Republican

Woolford is executive director of Mission Cry/Christian Resources International. Read about his campaign here.

∎ Campaign site: jasonwoolford.com

∎ Social: Jason Woolford for State Representative (FB)

72nd District

Mike Mueller (i), Republican

Mueller is a retired deputy with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office who served as 51st District State Rep from 2019-2022 and is currently serving a term in the 72nd District.

∎ Campaign site: voteformueller.com

∎ Social: Keep Mike Mueller State Representative-72nd District (FB)

Livingston County

Prosecutor (4-year term)

David Reader (i), Republican

Reader was elected prosecutor in 2020. He was previously chief judge of the 44th Circuit Court for nine years.

Treasurer (4-year term)

Jennifer Gehringer Nash (i), Republican

Nash was appointed county treasurer in 2011 and elected in 2012. She's a past president of the Michigan Association of County Treasurers.

Dan Luria, Democrat

Luria is the current vice chair of the Livingston County Democratic Party. Luria has worked for the UAW and as an executive of the Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center, according to Progressive Voters Guide.

Clerk (4-year term)

Elizabeth Hundley (i), Republican

Hundley was appointed county clerk in January 2016 and elected by voters later that year. Hundley will serve as president of the Michigan Association of County Clerks in 2024.

Bill Bon, Democrat

Bon retired as an attorney for the Teamsters, according to Progressive Voters Guide.

Register of Deeds (4-year term)

*Brandon Denby (i), Republican

Denby is a real estate agent who was elected register of deeds in 2016. He serves as the vice president of the Michigan United County Officers Association and is a past president of the Michigan Association of Registers of Deeds. Denby has not yet filed, but previously told The Daily he intends to run for re-election.

Julie Hargenrader, Democrat

Hargenrader, of Brighton, has professional experience in office management, billing and administration for small businesses. Hargenrader previously ran for Register of Deeds in 2020.

Drain Commissioner (4-year term)

Brian Jonckheere (i), Republican

Jonckheere was elected drain commissioner in 1996. He's a past president of the Michigan Association of County Drain Commissioners and a past recipient of the Howell Chamber of Commerce's "Citizen of the Year."

Heather Hodge, Democrat

Hodge works in the biotechnology field.

Sheriff (4-year term)

Mike Murphy (i), Republican

Murphy was elected sheriff in 2016. He's a past president of the Michigan Sheriffs’ Association and a Howell Chamber of Commerce “Citizen of the Year.”

Probate Court Judge (nonpartisan 6-year term)

Miriam Cavanaugh (i)

Cavanaugh was elected to the bench in 2012 and re-elected in 2018. Cavanaugh presides over all probate cases and portions of the circuit court docket.

44th Circuit Court Judge (nonpartisan 6-year term)

No candidates have filed yet

4th District, Circuit of Appeals Judge (nonpartisan 6-year term)

No candidates have filed yet

Commissioners (4-year terms)

District 1

Doug Helzerman (i), Republican

Helzerman is a retired principal of Fowlerville Baptist School. He's also served on the Fowlerville Village Council. He's served on the county board since 2017.

Michelle Spisz, Democrat

Spisz is a science teacher at Fowlerville Junior High. She was named "2023 Teacher of the Year" by the American Legion Educational Scholarship Committee.

∎ Social: Citizens for Michelle L. Spisz (FB)

District 2

Dave Domas (i), Republican

Domas is a retired businessman who served on the board from 1994-2018 and was re-elected in 2022.

Lisa Wojciechowski, Democrat

Wojciechowski is a senior patient safety specialist for the University of Michigan. Read her statement to the Livingston County Democratic Party.

District 3

Pamela Bethune, Democrat

Bethune is a lead auditor at Cottleston Quality.

Frank Sample (i), Republican

Sample is a field supervisor at Assemblers Precast and Steel Services. He's currently serving his first term.

∎ Social: Frank Sample for County Commissioner (FB)

District 4

Wes Nakagiri (i), Republican

Nakagiri has a background in mechanical engineering and is a former Tea Party leader. He's served on the county board since 2019.

∎ Campaign site: commissionerwes.com

∎ Social: Wes Nakagiri for County Commissioner (FB)

Ella Nikitin, Democrat

Nikitin is a Hartland High graduate with a degree in computer science from UM-Flint. She's the first openly trans woman to run for office in the county.

∎ Campaign site: vote4ella.us

∎ Social: Vote 4 Ella (FB), twitter.com/EllaTheCatgirl

District 5

Jay Drick (i), Republican

Drick is an attorney. He served on the county board from 2011-2012 and was re-elected in 2020.

∎ Social: Jay Drick for County Commissioner (FB)

Paul Giessner, Democrat

Giessner is a power systems engineer at Anza Renewables and secretary of the Young Democrats of Michigan.

∎ Social: Elect Paul Giessner (FB)

District 6

Roger Deaton (i), Republican

Deaton owns Equity Home Inspection and has a background in logistics. He was elected to the board in 2022.

∎ Campaign site: rogerdeaton.com

∎ Social: Roger Deaton for County Commissioner (FB)

Matthew McClanahan, Democrat

McClanahan founded Moving Forward Marketing, an advertising services firm.

District 7

Melvin Paunovich, Republican

Paunovich is an attorney and former police detective. He served as Brighton Township's supervisor from 1991-1994.

Bob Sexton, Democrat

Sexton is a retired Fowlerville High School teacher.

Martin Smith (i), Republican

Smith told The Daily he's considering whether to run for re-election.

District 8

Nick Fiani (i), Republican

Fiani works in finance. He's a former Brighton Area Schools board member, elected in 2022.

Elizabeth Hauptman, Democrat

Hauptman is a field coordinator for Moms Clean Air Force.

District 9

Jerome (Jay) Gross (i), Republican

Gross is retired from General Motors. He was appointed in 2020, then elected.

∎ Social: Jay Gross for County Commission (FB)

Mary Witalec, Democrat

Witalec is a systems analyst at UM's Ross School of Business.

Brighton Township

Supervisor

Patrick Michel (i), Republican

Clerk

Joseph Riker (i), Republican

Treasurer

Rose Drouillard (i), Republican

Trustees

Cathy Doughty (i), Republican

Daniel Schifko (i), Republican

Cohoctah Township

Supervisor

Mark Fosdick (i), Republican

Clerk

No candidates have filed yet.

Treasurer

Tami Bock (i), Republican

Trustees

Phillip Charette (i), Republican

Mark Torigian (i), Republican

Conway Township

No candidates have filed yet.

Deerfield Township

Supervisor

Alfred Mattioli (i), Republican

Clerk

Tony Risher, Republican

Treasurer

Cheryl Petchell (i), Republican

Trustees

Scott Bontekoe (i), Republican

Joseph Laier, (i), Republican

Genoa Township

Supervisor

Bill Rogers (i), Republican

Clerk

Janene Deaton, Republican

Diana Lowe (current trustee), Republican

Treasurer

Robin Hunt (i), Republican

Trustees

Terry Croft (i), Republican

Jeff Dhaenens (i), Republican

Green Oak Township

Supervisor

No candidates have filed yet.

Clerk

No candidates have filed yet.

Treasurer

No candidates have filed yet

Trustees

Devin Steele, Democrat

Hamburg Township

Supervisor

No candidates have filed yet

Clerk

Michael Dolan (i), Republican

Treasurer

Jason Negri (i), Republican

Trustees

Cindy Michniewicz (i), Democrat

Bill Hahn (i), Republican

Chuck Menzies (i), Republican

Handy Township

Supervisor

No candidates have filed yet

Clerk

Laura Eisele (i), Republican

Treasurer

No candidates have filed yet

Trustees

Chuck Wright, Republican

Hartland Township

Supervisor

William Fountain (i), Republican

Clerk

No candidates have filed yet.

Treasurer

Kathleen Horning (i), Republican

Trustees

Joanna Vantaram, Democrat

Lou Ann Lathrop, Republican

Howell Township

No candidates have filed yet.

Iosco Township

No candidates have filed yet.

Marion Township

Supervisor

No candidates have filed yet

Clerk

Tammy Beal (i), Republican

Treasurer

Sandy Donovan (i), Republican

Trustees

Tim Hughes, Democrat

Les Anderson (i), Republican

Oceola Township

Supervisor

Sean Dunleavy (i), Republican

Clerk

Jaime Clay (i), Republican

Treasurer

Christine Andrews (i), Republican

Trustees

Robert Henshaw (i), Republican

Kieth Huff (i), Republican

Terrance Phillibeck (i), Republican

Michael Yenshaw (i), Republican

Putnam Township

Supervisor

No candidates have filed yet.

Clerk

No candidates have filed yet

Treasurer

No candidates have filed yet

Trustees

Jim Brady, Democrat

Tyrone Township

Supervisor

Gregory Carnes, Republican

Clerk

No candidates have filed yet.

Treasurer

No candidates have filed yet.

Trustees

Sara Dollman-Jersey, Republican

Dean Haase, Republican

Unadilla Township

Supervisor

Linda Walker (i), Republican

Clerk

Linda Topping (i), Republican

Treasurer

No candidates have filed yet.

Trustees

Lori Cowan (i), Democrat

School boards (four-year terms)

School board candidates will run in the general election as non-partisan.

Brighton Area Schools

Ken Stahl (i)

Fowlerville Community Schools

Justin Braska (i)

Hartland Consolidated Schools

Tyffany Pietzak-Baird

Cindy Shaw (i)

Angela Yarber

Jeff Scott (partial term ending 12/31/2026)

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Our go-to guide for races in Livingston County