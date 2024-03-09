Our go-to guide for races in Livingston County
This article is intended to be a resource for registered voters in Livingston County for the 2024 election cycle. It will be updated as new candidates declare their intentions for office and provide information to The Daily.
(i) Current incumbent
* Committee created, but official paperwork with clerk’s office not filed
State House of Representatives (2-year terms)
48th District
*Jennifer Conlin (i), Democrat
Conlin is a journalist serving her first term in the state house.
∎ Campaign site: conlinforstaterep.com
∎ Social: Jennifer Conlin for State Representative (FB)
49th District
Ann Bollin (i), Republican
Bollin has not officially filed for re-election. Bollin is a former clerk and elections official from Brighton Township, elected to the state house in 2018 in the 42nd District. She was elected to represent the 49th District in 2022.
Andy Wood, Democrat
Wood is a DoorDash driver and member of the gig economy. Read about his campaign here.
∎ Campaign site: Andrew Wood on actblue.com
∎ Social: Committee to Elect Andy Wood (FB)
50th District
Austin Breuer, Democrat
Breuer is finishing a bachelor's degree in history from Eastern Michigan University and is a manager at Jonna's Market. Read about his campaign here.
∎ Campaign site: Austin Breuer on actblue.com
∎ Social: Committee to Elect Austin Breuer (FB)
*Dominic Restuccia, Republican
Restuccia is a real estate broker with Griffith Realty who served as a congressional staffer for former U.S. Rep. Mike Bishop (R-MI) and military legislative assistant to U.S. Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah). Read more about his campaign here.
∎ Campaign site: votedominic.org
Jason Woolford, Republican
Woolford is executive director of Mission Cry/Christian Resources International. Read about his campaign here.
∎ Campaign site: jasonwoolford.com
∎ Social: Jason Woolford for State Representative (FB)
72nd District
Mike Mueller (i), Republican
Mueller is a retired deputy with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office who served as 51st District State Rep from 2019-2022 and is currently serving a term in the 72nd District.
∎ Campaign site: voteformueller.com
∎ Social: Keep Mike Mueller State Representative-72nd District (FB)
Livingston County
Prosecutor (4-year term)
David Reader (i), Republican
Reader was elected prosecutor in 2020. He was previously chief judge of the 44th Circuit Court for nine years.
Treasurer (4-year term)
Jennifer Gehringer Nash (i), Republican
Nash was appointed county treasurer in 2011 and elected in 2012. She's a past president of the Michigan Association of County Treasurers.
Dan Luria, Democrat
Luria is the current vice chair of the Livingston County Democratic Party. Luria has worked for the UAW and as an executive of the Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center, according to Progressive Voters Guide.
Clerk (4-year term)
Elizabeth Hundley (i), Republican
Hundley was appointed county clerk in January 2016 and elected by voters later that year. Hundley will serve as president of the Michigan Association of County Clerks in 2024.
Bill Bon, Democrat
Bon retired as an attorney for the Teamsters, according to Progressive Voters Guide.
Register of Deeds (4-year term)
*Brandon Denby (i), Republican
Denby is a real estate agent who was elected register of deeds in 2016. He serves as the vice president of the Michigan United County Officers Association and is a past president of the Michigan Association of Registers of Deeds. Denby has not yet filed, but previously told The Daily he intends to run for re-election.
Julie Hargenrader, Democrat
Hargenrader, of Brighton, has professional experience in office management, billing and administration for small businesses. Hargenrader previously ran for Register of Deeds in 2020.
Drain Commissioner (4-year term)
Brian Jonckheere (i), Republican
Jonckheere was elected drain commissioner in 1996. He's a past president of the Michigan Association of County Drain Commissioners and a past recipient of the Howell Chamber of Commerce's "Citizen of the Year."
Heather Hodge, Democrat
Hodge works in the biotechnology field.
Sheriff (4-year term)
Mike Murphy (i), Republican
Murphy was elected sheriff in 2016. He's a past president of the Michigan Sheriffs’ Association and a Howell Chamber of Commerce “Citizen of the Year.”
Probate Court Judge (nonpartisan 6-year term)
Miriam Cavanaugh (i)
Cavanaugh was elected to the bench in 2012 and re-elected in 2018. Cavanaugh presides over all probate cases and portions of the circuit court docket.
44th Circuit Court Judge (nonpartisan 6-year term)
No candidates have filed yet
4th District, Circuit of Appeals Judge (nonpartisan 6-year term)
No candidates have filed yet
Commissioners (4-year terms)
District 1
Doug Helzerman (i), Republican
Helzerman is a retired principal of Fowlerville Baptist School. He's also served on the Fowlerville Village Council. He's served on the county board since 2017.
Michelle Spisz, Democrat
Spisz is a science teacher at Fowlerville Junior High. She was named "2023 Teacher of the Year" by the American Legion Educational Scholarship Committee.
∎ Social: Citizens for Michelle L. Spisz (FB)
District 2
Dave Domas (i), Republican
Domas is a retired businessman who served on the board from 1994-2018 and was re-elected in 2022.
Lisa Wojciechowski, Democrat
Wojciechowski is a senior patient safety specialist for the University of Michigan. Read her statement to the Livingston County Democratic Party.
District 3
Pamela Bethune, Democrat
Bethune is a lead auditor at Cottleston Quality.
Frank Sample (i), Republican
Sample is a field supervisor at Assemblers Precast and Steel Services. He's currently serving his first term.
∎ Social: Frank Sample for County Commissioner (FB)
District 4
Wes Nakagiri (i), Republican
Nakagiri has a background in mechanical engineering and is a former Tea Party leader. He's served on the county board since 2019.
∎ Campaign site: commissionerwes.com
∎ Social: Wes Nakagiri for County Commissioner (FB)
Ella Nikitin, Democrat
Nikitin is a Hartland High graduate with a degree in computer science from UM-Flint. She's the first openly trans woman to run for office in the county.
∎ Campaign site: vote4ella.us
∎ Social: Vote 4 Ella (FB), twitter.com/EllaTheCatgirl
District 5
Jay Drick (i), Republican
Drick is an attorney. He served on the county board from 2011-2012 and was re-elected in 2020.
∎ Social: Jay Drick for County Commissioner (FB)
Paul Giessner, Democrat
Giessner is a power systems engineer at Anza Renewables and secretary of the Young Democrats of Michigan.
∎ Social: Elect Paul Giessner (FB)
District 6
Roger Deaton (i), Republican
Deaton owns Equity Home Inspection and has a background in logistics. He was elected to the board in 2022.
∎ Campaign site: rogerdeaton.com
∎ Social: Roger Deaton for County Commissioner (FB)
Matthew McClanahan, Democrat
McClanahan founded Moving Forward Marketing, an advertising services firm.
District 7
Melvin Paunovich, Republican
Paunovich is an attorney and former police detective. He served as Brighton Township's supervisor from 1991-1994.
Bob Sexton, Democrat
Sexton is a retired Fowlerville High School teacher.
Martin Smith (i), Republican
Smith told The Daily he's considering whether to run for re-election.
District 8
Nick Fiani (i), Republican
Fiani works in finance. He's a former Brighton Area Schools board member, elected in 2022.
Elizabeth Hauptman, Democrat
Hauptman is a field coordinator for Moms Clean Air Force.
District 9
Jerome (Jay) Gross (i), Republican
Gross is retired from General Motors. He was appointed in 2020, then elected.
∎ Social: Jay Gross for County Commission (FB)
Mary Witalec, Democrat
Witalec is a systems analyst at UM's Ross School of Business.
Brighton Township
Supervisor
Patrick Michel (i), Republican
Clerk
Joseph Riker (i), Republican
Treasurer
Rose Drouillard (i), Republican
Trustees
Cathy Doughty (i), Republican
Daniel Schifko (i), Republican
Cohoctah Township
Supervisor
Mark Fosdick (i), Republican
Clerk
No candidates have filed yet.
Treasurer
Tami Bock (i), Republican
Trustees
Phillip Charette (i), Republican
Mark Torigian (i), Republican
Conway Township
No candidates have filed yet.
Deerfield Township
Supervisor
Alfred Mattioli (i), Republican
Clerk
Tony Risher, Republican
Treasurer
Cheryl Petchell (i), Republican
Trustees
Scott Bontekoe (i), Republican
Joseph Laier, (i), Republican
Genoa Township
Supervisor
Bill Rogers (i), Republican
Clerk
Janene Deaton, Republican
Diana Lowe (current trustee), Republican
Treasurer
Robin Hunt (i), Republican
Trustees
Terry Croft (i), Republican
Jeff Dhaenens (i), Republican
Green Oak Township
Supervisor
No candidates have filed yet.
Clerk
No candidates have filed yet.
Treasurer
No candidates have filed yet
Trustees
Devin Steele, Democrat
Hamburg Township
Supervisor
No candidates have filed yet
Clerk
Michael Dolan (i), Republican
Treasurer
Jason Negri (i), Republican
Trustees
Cindy Michniewicz (i), Democrat
Bill Hahn (i), Republican
Chuck Menzies (i), Republican
Handy Township
Supervisor
No candidates have filed yet
Clerk
Laura Eisele (i), Republican
Treasurer
No candidates have filed yet
Trustees
Chuck Wright, Republican
Hartland Township
Supervisor
William Fountain (i), Republican
Clerk
No candidates have filed yet.
Treasurer
Kathleen Horning (i), Republican
Trustees
Joanna Vantaram, Democrat
Lou Ann Lathrop, Republican
Howell Township
No candidates have filed yet.
Iosco Township
No candidates have filed yet.
Marion Township
Supervisor
No candidates have filed yet
Clerk
Tammy Beal (i), Republican
Treasurer
Sandy Donovan (i), Republican
Trustees
Tim Hughes, Democrat
Les Anderson (i), Republican
Oceola Township
Supervisor
Sean Dunleavy (i), Republican
Clerk
Jaime Clay (i), Republican
Treasurer
Christine Andrews (i), Republican
Trustees
Robert Henshaw (i), Republican
Kieth Huff (i), Republican
Terrance Phillibeck (i), Republican
Michael Yenshaw (i), Republican
Putnam Township
Supervisor
No candidates have filed yet.
Clerk
No candidates have filed yet
Treasurer
No candidates have filed yet
Trustees
Jim Brady, Democrat
Tyrone Township
Supervisor
Gregory Carnes, Republican
Clerk
No candidates have filed yet.
Treasurer
No candidates have filed yet.
Trustees
Sara Dollman-Jersey, Republican
Dean Haase, Republican
Unadilla Township
Supervisor
Linda Walker (i), Republican
Clerk
Linda Topping (i), Republican
Treasurer
No candidates have filed yet.
Trustees
Lori Cowan (i), Democrat
School boards (four-year terms)
School board candidates will run in the general election as non-partisan.
Brighton Area Schools
Ken Stahl (i)
Fowlerville Community Schools
Justin Braska (i)
Hartland Consolidated Schools
Tyffany Pietzak-Baird
Cindy Shaw (i)
Angela Yarber
Jeff Scott (partial term ending 12/31/2026)
