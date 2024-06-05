Here’s your guide to Lexington’s upcoming Juneteenth celebration events. See the schedule

Standing in front of the last remaining Rosenwald school in Cadentown June 4, Mayor Linda Gorton spoke about the city’s upcoming Juneteenth celebrations.

“Cadentown, and this school, are part of the history of African Americans in our city and it’s important that we preserve and honor that history,” Gorton said on Tuesday.

Also known as Emancipation Day, Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021 and is the oldest national celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

“For some, Juneteenth is a relatively unknown holiday, for others, it’s a long-standing tradition,” she said.

As the June 19 holiday approaches, Gorton said the city is preparing to celebrate. Beginning June 10, Juneteenth flags will fly on Main Street in downtown Lexington with banners being displayed on the Legacy Trail from the Isaac Murphy Memorial Art Garden to the North Lexington YMCA.

Here’s your schedule of events for the celebration.

19th Annual Juneteenth Jubilee

June 15, 7-8:30 p.m.

African Cemetery No. 2, 419 East 7th St.

One of Lexington’s oldest Juneteenth celebrations, the event will honor Civil War soldiers who fought in the United States Colored Troops and educate attendees on their lives. Steve Phan, a ranger at Camp Nelson Monument will be a special presenter. This year is the 160th anniversary of the formation of Camp Nelson, a camp during the Civil War where thousands of Black men, women and children traveled to escape slavery.

Soulteenth Fest

June 15, noon-6 p.m.

Moondance Amphitheater, 1152 Monarch St.

A festival for the community celebrating Black culinary and agriculture in Kentucky. The event is sponsored by SoulFeast Week, an organization founded by twins Martina and Marcellus Barksdale and celebrates and supports Black culinary and agriculture in Central Kentucky.

Juneteenth Freedom Day

June 16, 2-8 p.m.

Douglass Park, 726 Georgetown St.

A community celebration put on by Wiseguys Barbershop and the Georgetown Street Neighborhood Area Association. The event will look to bring awareness to culture, history, equality and peace through food, music and activities for children.

“A Sense of Place”

June 19, 11 a.m.

Cadentown Missionary Baptist Church, 2950 Cadentown Road

“A Sense of Place” will reflect on the heritage of Lexington Fayette County’s rural Black hamlets like Cadentown and Jimtown. “These communities were born out of necessity and driven by the resilient spirit,” Lexington Equity and Implementation Officer Tiffany Brown said. “They were places where Black families, against all odds, built homes, schools and churches cultivating not only the land but also a profound sense of identity and belonging.”

Juneteenth Independence Day Celebration

June 19, doors open at 6 p.m.

Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center, 300 East Third St.

A celebration of African American independence and artistic expression through live performances including jazz, hip-hop, line-dancing, African drumming, spoken word, rap, violin, stepping, ballet, gospel, acting and opera. There will also be a vendor fair at the event.

Juneteenth Celebration presented by U.S. Freedmen Coalition

June 22, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Charles Young Park, 215 Midland Ave.

The celebration will feature food, entertainment, vendors and community fellowship and celebration of Black American liberation. There will be events and activities for the whole family.

“We’re begging y’all to bring your children,” said Charles Young, director of the U.S. Freedmen Coalition. “The children are the future and we want them to know this holiday, what a significance it is in Kentucky and how we, as a nation, have grown to observe something that should have been observed a long time ago.”

All events are free. More information can be found on the City of Lexington website.