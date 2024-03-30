Guide to Easter events in Colorado Springs and Pueblo

(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — For those looking to celebrate the 2024 Easter Holiday, several events on Saturday, March 30, in Colorado Springs and Pueblo are open to the public. Below is a list of activities, but be sure to check the link for rules and availability, or to RSVP, if necessary.

Colorado Springs

The Western Museum of Mining and Industry, at 225 North Gate Boulevard, is holding an “eye spy” style easter egg hunt from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The egg hunt is included with museum admission, which costs: $12 for adults $8 for students over 13 $7 for children between 4 and 12 years old Children under 3 are free Senior and military discounts apply



Join WMMI for an exciting Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt!

The Little Gym of Colorado Springs at 9625 Prominent Point is holding an easter egg hunt for children from 4 months old to 12 years old. Admission is free for members and $20 for non-members, RSVP by calling (719) 447-9153. The hunts will happen in shifts according to age groups. 4 – 19 months only from 3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. 19 months – 3 years only from 4 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. 3 – 5 years only from 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. 6-12 years only from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.



Evergreen Cemetery Egg Hunt at 1005 Hancock Expressway, is taking place at 10 a.m. Check the Facebook event listing for details and to RSVP. The egg hunt will be separated into time frames according to age. Donations are accepted and will go to the Evergreen Cemetery. Activities take place at the following times: Bunny Time 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Gather at chapel 11:05 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Start time 11:20 a.m. 0-3 years 11:20 a.m. to 11:50 a.m. 4-7 years 11:55 a.m. to 12:25 p.m. 8 years and up 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. Bunny time after the egg hunt (times after 11:20 may vary depending on how long the hunts take)



Soli Deo Gloria Community Choir is performing the Easter Celebration Concert at the Broadmoor at 4 p.m. The concert is free of charge, however, tickets must be secured in advance online to attend. The event will take place at the International Center at 1 Lake Avenue.

Soli Deo Gloria Choir offers free concert Saturday

Easter Egg Hunt at Vanguard Church features an egg hunt, face painting, bounce houses, games, a raffle with prizes, and more. The event takes place at 3950 North Academy Boulevard from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pueblo

El Centro del Quinto Sol’s Easter Celebration hosted by Pueblo Parks and Recreation at El Centro del Quinto Sol Recreation Center at 609 North Erie Avenue takes place from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. This free event features games, Easter basket raffles, crafts, and other outdoor activities for children of all ages. For questions, call (719) 553-2949.

Easter Express Train Rides is an event by the Pueblo Railway Museum at the Pueblo Union Depot at 200 West B Street from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors can enjoy the museum, meet the Easter Bunny in his hutch, and ride the vintage Easter Bunny Express Train. Call (719) 544-1773 for more information. Prices for the activities are: Locomotive rides: $15 Caboose rides: $10 Kids under 2 are free cash or check only



The 2024 Easter Eggstravaganza at Beckwood Park, 3402 Ivywood Lane, is one of Pueblo’s largest Easter Egg Hunts. Registration will begin at 11 a.m., and the hunt will start at 11:30 a.m. After the hunt, activities include face painting, pictures, and more. The event is scheduled to last until 1 p.m. For questions, call the event director, Steven, at (719) 557-9742.

With all of these choices, it’s guaranteed to be a day filled with fun for all ages.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.