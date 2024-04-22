Your guide to 2024 White House Correspondents’ Dinner week parties and events

The annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner is both a poignant celebration of the journalists who hold our nation's most powerful leaders accountable — and the focal point of a weeklong celebration across the nation’s capital.

The Playbook crew has you covered as you make your plans for the biggest week on Washington's social calendar. Below is a list of major events that will be updated throughout the week. Over the coming days, we’ll be gathering our greatest spotteds, photos and behind-the-scenes details for our must-read morning editions, so be sure to subscribe if you haven't already.

While our team will be out and about at events this week, we want your help, too! If you spot something or someone noteworthy, you can email us at playbook@politico.com or text us at 202-556-3307. (Don’t worry, all tips will be anonymous.)

A reminder: This list is for planning purposes; most of these events are by invitation only.



Wednesday, April 24

SHRM "Toast to Civility" Happy Hour

6-9 p.m.Hall of States400-444 North Capitol St. NW

Thursday, April 25

Bytes and Bylines

6:30-9:30 p.m.Irish Ambassador’s Residence2244 S St. NW

White House Foreign Press Group’s Annual Reception

6:30-9:30 p.m.Meridian International Center1630 Crescent Place NW

POLITICO/British Embassy WHCD Kickoff Reception

6:30-9 p.m.British Ambassador's Residence & Gardens3100 Massachusetts Ave. NW

Axios/Live Nation WHCD Event

8-11:30 p.m.Organization of American States200 17th St. NW

Friday, April 26

TGIA Friday Lunch

11 a.m.-2 p.m.The House at 12291229 19th St. NW

Johns Hopkins/CPJ “In the Crosshairs” Forum

1-3 p.m.Johns Hopkins Bloomberg Center555 Pennsylvania Ave. NW

Voto Latino Foundation “Our Voices” Event

5:30-8 p.m.Decatur House748 Jackson Pl NW

Comcast NBCU/MPA Reception

5:30 p.m.Motion Picture Association1600 I St. NW

Crooked Media Reception

6-8 p.m.Grazie Mille1100 15th St. NW

Elle Women of Impact Dinner

6-8 p.m.Watergate Hotel2650 Virginia Ave. NW

CAA’s WHCD Kickoff Party

6:30-9 p.m.La Grande Boucherie699 14th St. NW

UTA “Celebration of American Journalists” Event

9 p.m.-1 a.m.Fiola Mare3100 K St. NW

Semafor Party

7-9:30 p.m.Justin Smith ResidenceKalorama

Embassy of Qatar/Washingtonian WHCD Soiree

8-11 p.m.Four Seasons Hotel2800 Pennsylvania Ave. NW

Saturday, April 27

Deadline Hollywood/Irish Ambassador ”The Diplomat” Screening Event

9:30-11 a.m.Irish Ambassador’s Residence2244 S St. NW

The 2024 Garden Brunch

11 a.m.-2 p.m.Beall-Washington House2920 R St. NW

Wall Street Journal Reception

5:30-7 p.m.Washington Hilton1919 Connecticut Ave. NW

Washington Post Reception

6-7:30 p.m.Washington Hilton1919 Connecticut Ave. NW

POLITICO/CBS News Reception

6-7:30 p.m.Washington Hilton1919 Connecticut Ave. NW

ABC News Reception

5:30-7 p.m.Washington Hilton1919 Connecticut Ave. NW

White House Correspondents' Association Dinner

8 p.m.Washington Hilton1919 Connecticut Ave. NW

NHFA/Wells Fargo Afterparty

10 p.m.Patterson Mansion15 Dupont Circle NW

Sunday, April 28

POLITICO/Allbritton Journalism Institute Brunch

11 a.m.-2 p.m.Robert & Elena Allbritton ResidenceGeorgetown

CNN/British Embassy “Our Cup of Tea” WHCD Weekend Finale

1-3 p.m. British Ambassador's Residence & Gardens3100 Massachusetts Ave. NW