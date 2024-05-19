Your guide to 2024 Memorial Day events and parades in and around Stark County

Ruben Chaney and Boy Scouts pass out flags along the route of Canton’s Memorial Day parade in this file photo from 2023.

Memorial Day, which is observed on the last Monday in May, honors men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military.

Originally called Decoration Day, Memorial Day was declared a national holiday through an act of Congress in 1971, and its roots date back to the Civil War era, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Unlike Veterans Day, Memorial Day honors all military members who have died in while serving in U.S. forces.

Why do we observe Memorial Day? Here's the true history of the holiday

This year, the holiday will be celebrated May 27.

Here's a look at Memorial Day events and parades in the Canton area:

Lynn Pritchard thanks veterans along the route of Canton’s Memorial Day parade in this file photo from 2023.

Canal Fulton

The Memorial Day parade presented by Canal Fulton VFW Post 9795 will be 9 to 10 a.m. May 27. It will begin at Lindsay Concrete and travel along Erie Street, turn right onto Market Street, and end with a ceremony at City Hall.

A Time to Remember: Free Memorial Day dinner and concert will be May 26 at Northwest High School’s Puffenberger Auditorium, 8580 Erie Ave. NW. Dinner begins at 6 p.m., and the concert begins at 8 p.m. The Canal Fulton Community Band is celebrating its 70th anniversary. Only 300 dinner tickets are available. Pick up tickets from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at City Hall or call 330-949-3520. No tickets are required for the concert. Any donations will benefit the All Veterans Memorial to purchase military banners for downtown streetlights.

Canton

The Greater Canton Veterans Council Memorial Parade will be May 27. The parade lineup will start at 8:30 a.m. on McKinley Avenue NW outside McKinley Early College High School (formerly Timken High School). The parade will begin at 10 a.m. The route is 1.2 miles, ending at the McKinley National Memorial. A memorial program will take place after the parade.

East Canton

Lowell D. Oberly American Legion Post 667's Memorial Day Parade will begin at 10 a.m. May 27. Participants should line up at the corner of Browning and Noble streets by 9:30 a.m. The parade will be west on Center Street; south on state Route 44; west on Church Street; north on Plum Street and east on Noble Street. For more information, contact parade Chairman Jack Spencer at 330-581-5199.

Green

The Memorial Day pancake breakfast, parade, ceremony, car show and picnic will be May 27.

The Memorial Day pancake breakfast will be 7 to 10 a.m. at Fire Station 1, 4200 Massillon Road. Donations will be accepted to benefit Furnace Street Mission Safety Forces Support Center.

The Memorial Day parade will begin at 10 a.m. from Green High School, 1474 Boettler Road. The tentative parade route travels east on Boettler Road to Massillon Road south (southbound lanes only) to Steese Road west to the Green Intermediate School, back to the Green High School parking lot via Bulldog Boulevard. For a parade route map, visit https://www.cityofgreen.org/569/Memorial-Day.

The Memorial Day ceremony will begin at noon at the Green Veterans Memorial Park, 1900 Steese Road. The ceremony will honor fallen heroes and local veterans; two local veterans will be recognized. Parking for the Memorial Day ceremony will be at Fire Station 1 (handicap parking only), John Torok Senior/Community Center, Queen of Heaven Church, and the Anthony Funeral Home. Steese Road will be closed to traffic during the ceremony.

The Memorial Day car show and picnic will begin immediately following the Memorial Day ceremony and will end at 3 p.m. Parking for participating vehicles begins at 7:30 a.m. at the John Torok Center, 4224 Massillon Road.

Magnolia

The Memorial Day parade will form at the Finefrock/Gordon Funeral Home parking lot at 10:40 a.m. May 27. Sandy Valley American Legion Post 432 will conduct memorial services at 11 a.m. at the Magnolia Cemetery, off Harrison Avenue. The speaker will be Capt. James Smith. The Sandy Valley High School Senior Band will perform.

Massillon

Massillon’s Memorial Day parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. May 27 at the corner of Eighth Street NE and Lincoln Way E. It will turn left on Erie Street and left on Tremont to conclude at Veterans Memorial Park. The parade will include color guards; veterans groups; dignitaries; special cars and vehicles festooned with red, white and blue; police and fire vehicles; and the Massillon Tiger Swing Band. Flags will be distributed for spectators to wave along the parade route. Political signs, handouts, and thrown candy will not be allowed.

The annual Memorial Day ceremony will be held after the parade at about 10:30 a.m. at Duncan Plaza and Veterans Memorial Park. The speaker will be Col. Howard K. Marotto II. An ensemble from the Tiger Swing Band will perform. Veterans escorted by color guard members will place wreaths at monuments throughout Veterans Memorial Park to honor various branches of service.

Robert Hartenstein, 2004 Stark County veteran of the year, rides in Canton’s Memorial Day parade in 2023.

Moultrie

The West Township Memorial Association will have Memorial Day services May 27 at Moultrie Chapel, 23577 state Route 172.

The march to decorate the graves will begin at 2 p.m., after the salute from VFW Post 4120 of Minerva. Minerva Elementary School fifth grader Harmony Geiselman will recite the Gettysburg Address. The Minerva Community Band will provide patriotic music and will play taps.

The program inside the chapel will include speaker and World War II veteran William “Bill” Pilati from Minerva. Attending veterans will be recognized. Special music will be provided by Isabella Gambone. Joseph Ellis will lead the congregation in group singing. Ice cream will be served after the program.

Navarre

The Memorial Day parade will start at 1 p.m. May 27. It will begin from the Navarre YMCA, traveling south on Market Street, turning left onto Wooster Street, turning left to Columbiana Street, turning left again and finishing at the cemetery.

North Canton

The Memorial Day parade, hosted by the North Canton Lions Club, will begin at 9 a.m. Lineup will be at 8:30 a.m. The new staging location is one of the parking lots at Hoover High School on Seventh Street NE. The parade will go along Seventh Street to Main Street, turn south onto Main Street and continue to Bitzer Park, where it will end. For more information about the parade, visit https://northcantonlions.com/contact-howard/. The Memorial Day ceremony will be at about 10 a.m. at Bitzer Park, 200 S. Main St.

North Lawrence

The Memorial Day parade on May 27 will form on Lawmont Street NW east of Alabama Avenue NW at 9 a.m. The parade will go north on Alabama Avenue, stopping at the North Lawrence Fire Station for a ceremony at the Memorial of Honor at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Phil Hoverstock will share a prayer, and Tuslaw Boy Scout Troop 933 will raise the flag. Chief Magistrate Matthew P. Kreitzer will be the guest speaker. North Lawrence Fire Department charter member Robert Eicher will be the parade marshal. The parade will continue to the Newman’s Creek Cemetery behind Chapel of the Cross Global Methodist Church, where a memorial service will be held.

Perry Township

The Memorial Day ceremony will be at 9 a.m. May 25 at Perry High School, 3737 13th St. SW.

Elizabeth Spence of Cleveland visits the grave of her grandfather Edward Spence U.S. Army World War II veteran at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery on Memorial Day in 2021. Spence said her grandfather, who died in 2019, was like a father to her.

Seville

The Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery will hold a Memorial Day commemoration ceremony at 2 p.m. May 26 at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery rostrum (main flagpole), 10175 Rawiga Road. The keynote speaker will be Wes Emch, a member of a Gold Star Family. The 122nd Army Band, 555th Honors Detachment will be providing rifle volleys and Soldiers Cross presentation. Local law enforcement and cemetery staff will coordinate parking. Those attending are encouraged to arrive early, bring a folding chair if possible and an umbrella if desired.

Waynesburg

The Memorial Day parade will form at the American Legion Hall, 166 Lisbon St., at 8:45 a.m. May 27. Sandy Valley American Legion Post 432 will conduct memorial services beginning at 10 a.m. at the Sandy Valley Cemetery. The speaker will be Capt. James Smith. The Sandy Valley High School Senior Band will perform.

Washington Township

A ceremony will be at 2 p.m. May 26 at the township’s veterans memorial. Folding chairs will be set up, but you may also bring your own lawn chair if you prefer, or a blanket to sit on the grass. There will be music, prayer, and a special guest speaker. Flags will be placed around our veterans monument as each name engraved upon it is read aloud. In case of inclement weather, gather indoors at the Washington Elementary School across the street.

Wilmot

The Wilmot Cemetery Association will conduct the annual Memorial Day observance at Greenlawn Cemetery at 8:45 a.m. May 27. The observance will commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day on June 6, 1944. Beach City American Legion Weimer-Widder Post 549 will conduct ceremonies honoring all veterans and will include the reading of the Roll of Honor of Veterans who are buried in the cemetery. The Fairless High School Marching Band will provide music. Association board member and retired Stark County Family Court Judge David Stucki will pay tribute to Robert W. Andrews and Orion D. Zurcher, local men who participated in the D-Day invasion.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair. Parking within the cemetery grounds will be limited to vehicles with handicapped placards. In case of inclement weather, the event will be held at Faith Christian Academy, 511 W. Main St.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: 2024 Memorial Day parades and observances in the Canton area