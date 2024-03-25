Guidance issued to help reduce stress on Guernsey wildlife

Recommendations include keeping noise to a minimum and using binoculars when observing wildlife

New guidance has been published to help people enjoy Guernsey's wildlife without disturbing it.

The Seabird and Marine Mammal Code of Conduct contains behavioural indicators for different species so people can identify when they are too close.

Julia Henney, States' senior natural environment officer, said it was a "privilege" to have wildlife like puffins and seals in Guernsey and Herm.

'Helpful guidance'

She said: "Puffins, dolphins, seals and many other marine mammals and seabirds, are part of what makes Guernsey such a wonderful place to live.

"We know that many people are very careful and respectful around seabirds and marine mammals, but not everyone will necessarily know when they might be getting a little bit too close to wildlife.

"This code of conduct includes lots of helpful guidance to make sure that we're observing wildlife in a way that doesn't cause them distress, enabling them to focus their resources on breeding and feeding their young so that we can enjoy this wildlife for generations to come."

The code of conduct can be found on the States website and also includes information on how to help record sightings for research and safety purposes.

Nicky Harris, coordinator of dolphin survey project DolFin, said: "Our bailiwick waters play a critical role for an array of bird and marine mammals, including increasingly threatened and rare species.

"While the vast majority of locals and tourists that venture out to sea have been respectful while watching these animals, it's great to have a very clear document of how to observe and interact with marine animals that's now consistent with UK recommendations."

