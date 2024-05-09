Gueydan man in officer-involved shooting facing charges with drive-by incident

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY)– News 10 discovered new information about Drevian Dugas, 23, of Gueydan as he is sitting behind bars at the Lafayette Parish jail following the officer-involved shooting where officers responded to a domestic disturbance with weapons. According to Abbeville police chief Mike Hardy, Dugas is facing nine charges in connection to a drive-by shooting that happened on Hawthorne Street on March 23.

The charges include:

Attempted 1st-degree murder, one count

Assault by drive-by shooting, six counts

Aggravated criminal damage to property, two counts

Louisiana State Police investigating Lafayette officer involved shooting

“He and several others in a stolen vehicle, shot at some guys on Hawthorne and shot at seven people. One person was struck and that person was holding an infant,” Hardy said.

Hardy explained the drive-by shooting was retaliation for the Motel 6 shooting that happened on March 21.

He said the man injured was a friend of Dugas. Police said one suspect out of three fired approximately 15 rounds at the victim at the front entrance to the motel, striking the victim in the upper left arm, barely missing the victim’s girlfriend and the motel manager. The gunfire resulted in extensive damage to the motel and two vehicles parked near the front entrance received multiple bullet holes. Since the drive-by shooting, authorities have been searching for Dugas wanted for his outstanding charges.

“As we got closer and closer and when we got the tip that the vehicle was seen in the Geuydan area, we got information and we were able to go and obtain a warrant and pick up the vehicle,” Hardy said.

Abbeville Police said they are investigating the drive-by shooting and have recently received information on who the other people involved in the drive-by may be. He adds, mainly for the integrity of the case, they did not put information out sooner.

As for Dugas, he said, “We’re going to have a hold on for Vermilion Parish and Abbeville will be prosecuting him through the district attorney’s office.”

“The City of Abbeville and the Abbeville Police Department really appreciate the help of the public, the citizens that are out there watching everything. They’re our eyes and we need their help and everything they do to help us helps us to help them and together we’re going to be a force that criminals can’t reckon with,” he concluded.

Lafayette Police are investigating the original domestic incident while State Police are investigating the officer-involved use of force. State Police said one person was shot in the officer-involved shooting, and no officers were harmed. Dugas has a court date on May 9 at 11 a.m.

