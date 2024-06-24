Guest Viewpoint: How West Virginia plans to stop senior citizen scammers

Following his military service, a U.S. Navy veteran from Charles Town spent his career working for the federal government. He saved his money, invested it wisely, and accumulated enough to enjoy retirement. But he was lonely and so he passed his time at the local American Legion to be around other people.

His cognitive abilities were in decline, something that Sam Bunner, an employee at the American Legion, recognized. Sam befriended the veteran, and became a caretaker of sorts, taking him to doctor appointments, and ultimately to a lawyer to sign a power of attorney. Bunner used that power of attorney to gain access to the veteran’s bank and investment accounts and emptied them, along with selling his real estate. Due to his declining mental health, the veteran was helpless to stop Bunner from stealing all he had, which totaled nearly $2 million.

William Ihlenfeld is the United States Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia.

Unfortunately, cases of seniors being victimized by loved ones or caretakers are common in West Virginia, as are scams committed by strangers. We have one of the oldest populations in the country and our seniors are trusting, they’re good listeners, they answer the phone when it rings, and many have accumulated savings. The attributes that make older West Virginians so wonderful also make them the targets of criminals.

The most common type of stranger scams are tech support schemes, followed by romance scams which can turn into investment scams if the victim falls in love and follows the perpetrator’s financial advice. Government impersonation and criminals pretending to be a family member in need are common schemes which have become harder to detect with advancements in artificial intelligence.

Some of the saddest cases we see involve adult children who steal from their parents. Caregivers, such as nurses’ aides, rehabilitation workers, and in-home care providers are also common perpetrators of adult theft.

What can you do to protect yourself and your loved ones? Resist the pressure to act quickly. Never send money to someone you have only met online. Don’t click on emails or links you were not expecting. Think carefully before providing a power of attorney with unlimited authority. If your loved one is going to receive in-home care, secure all their valuables, bank and investment statements, and personally identifiable information. And if someone calls and tells you that you’ve won the lottery, just hang up.

The United States Attorney’s Office is committed to prosecuting people like Sam – he was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison last week – as well as presenting to churches, community groups, and senior living facilities about the issue. Please call us if we can help at 304-234-0100.

