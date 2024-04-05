Guest Viewpoint: Can your community count on you? Become a volunteer firefighter

Looking for a job? We’ve got one for you. It doesn’t pay much; actually, it doesn’t pay anything at all. The hours are odd, sometimes at night and always without advance notice of your shift.

The benefits? Knowing that you’ve done something incredible for your community, neighbors, relatives, possibly even yourself. Also, you get to play with the absolute best toys ever invented. I’ve been fortunate to do all this for almost 48 years, and the fascination has yet to diminish.

If you’ve been reading my annual appeal for the last few years, you’ve undoubtedly already figured out that I’m referring to the volunteer fire service. The “volunteer” part explains the no pay reference. However, if you join one of the many area companies that participate in the LOSAP, or Length of Service Award Program, you can receive a small remuneration once you finally do retire from the fire service. It’s not much, but it does represent your community’s thanks for being there when you were needed.

And when they need you, they really need you – right now, not tomorrow or next week, but right now. Can you be the kind of person who is willing to come to their assistance on such short notice? This commitment requires you to immediately leave whatever you’re doing and go help one of your neighbors or even someone you don’t know. It’s not something that everyone is capable of, but if you are, we’d love to see you, explain what’s involved in being a firefighter, and welcome you into the absolute best club in the world.

To quote New York State’s volunteer firefighter recruitment campaign, “Do you have a fire in you?” If you do, or even think you might, stop by your local fire station on Saturday, April 13, and see what you can do to help those friends and neighbors of yours. Everyone will be glad you did.

Irving Soden is a past chief of the Ouaquaga Fire Company and current captain of fire police in the Town of Binghamton Fire Company. He is also president of the South Central Fire Police Association.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Volunteer firefighter recruiting in NY on April 13, guest viewpoint