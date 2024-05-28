Guest at Kid's Birthday Party Allegedly Tried to Bite Man's Finger Off, Bit Woman's Torso

Carl Scott, 37, faces multiple charges

Lake County Jail Carl Edward Scott

An Indiana man has been charged with battery after he allegedly almost bit a man’s finger off at a child’s birthday party.

Carl Edward Scott, 37, is also accused of biting a woman's torso at the same event.

Scott was charged with aggravated battery resulting in serious permanent disfigurement, battery resulting in serious bodily injury and misdemeanor battery resulting in bodily injury in connection with the incident.

Lowell police officers were called to the home around 10 p.m. on May 17 for a “fight in progress,” according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by PEOPLE.

"I observed [a man] holding another male to the ground with multiple bystanders waiting for my arrival," states the affidavit.

The man allegedly told police that Scott “almost bit his finger off,” per the affidavit.

Lowell Police Chief James Woestman tells PEOPLE that the man’s finger on his right hand was “shredded to the bone and needed stitches.”

Woestman says the male victim's wife “had a bite on her torso near the bottom of her rib cage.”

The couple were celebrating their daughter’s birthday when the incident occurred.

The woman told police her daughter was inside the home with her friends and that she was outside with some other parents when she noticed Scott talking to a female party guest.

“She observed [guest] to appear uncomfortable around Scott,” states the affidavit. “She observed Scott take money out of his pocket and began waving it in [guest’s] face.”

The woman told police she asked Scott to leave.

“[The woman] advised upon asking Scott to leave, Scott pushed her by her throat and yelled expletives at her,” the affidavit alleges.

He then allegedly grabbed the woman by the throat and pushed her to the ground. A struggle then allegedly ensued between Scott and the couple. The man told police that he believed Scott was “attempting to bite his finger off,” per the affidavit.

Police said Scott "was unsteady on his feet."

He told officers he "felt as if he was going to die."

"Upon conducting a pat down search of his person, Scott advised he had 'mushrooms' and 'acid' on his person," states the affidavit.

It is unclear if Scott has entered a plea.

A hearing is scheduled for July 18.



