Be our guest: Couple proposes building Columbia County party house near Lakeside High

A site plan filed with Columbia County and labeled "Rocky's Party House" shows a proposed home where special events can be held.

A house on Evans to Locks Road where guests can celebrate special events would benefit the entire community, according to the Evans couple proposing the project.

Rocky and Dimple Walia propose to construct a four-bedroom house with a large outdoor event space that can be enclosed by retractable screens.

The proposed site is on two parcels of land where Evans to Locks Road meets King Taylor Road, a winding street serving as the rear entrance to Lakeside High School.

A limited-liability company represented by Rocky Walia bought 4018 Evans to Locks and 673 King Taylor in December 2022. Walia's business interests include convenience stores, liquor stores and gas stations throughout Georgia.

The house would include a 900-square-foot great room and dining room that would provide space for indoor entertaining.

The Walias also want to offer amenities such as a playground and swimming, basketball and tennis facilities for adults and children.

Also proposed is "a small retail space to sell special items to our friends and family," the Walias wrote in a letter to the Columbia County Planning and Zoning Department. "This would be a convenience for our loved ones and provide them with unique products without having to travel far."

The main objective "is to create a space where our friends, family and guests can come together to celebrate special occasions such as weddings, cookouts, birthday parties and other group events," the Walias wrote. "By providing a dedicated venue, we aim to ensure that our gatherings do not impact our neighborhood adversely. We understand the importance of maintaining a peaceful and harmonious community, and it is our goal to be considerate of our neighbors."

In July 2023, residents of Evans' upscale Barrington subdivision filed a complaint against Gursimran Singh Walia, associate dean of academic affairs in the Augusta University School of Computer and Cyber Sciences. The complaint alleged that he marketed and operated an events venue out of a home he owned on Lakestone Court.

Columbia County Magistrate Judge Jason Troiano sentenced Walia to probation and levied a fine, which Walia's attorney has since appealed.

The Walias' request is scheduled to be reviewed May 16 by the Columbia County Planning Commission.

