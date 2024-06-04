'Guess he rocked too hard:' Police searching for man who stole speakers from Newnan Target. Twice

Newnan police are searching for a man they say went into the same Target store twice to steal speakers.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said the man walked into the Target in Newnan on March 8 and March 22 and picked up JBL and Vizio soundbars and hid them. On both occasions, police said he went to the front of the store and left without paying.

He then got into a pick-up truck and drove away.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Guess he rocked too hard and busted them, so he went back and stole more speakers,” police said. “We have an open spot in our newly formed band called ‘Cell Block!’”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Police say he is wanted on charges of theft by shoplifting.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to email or call Newnan police.