Guenther scores tiebreaking goal in third as Coyotes beat Senators 5-3 to snap 14-game skid

Arizona Coyotes' J.J. Moser (90) celebrates his goal against the Ottawa Senators with Dylan Guenther (11) and Michael Carcone (53) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 1, 2024, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Patrick Doyle/The Canadian Press via AP)

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Dylan Guenther scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Friday night to snap a 14-game losing streak.

Michael Carcone, J.J. Moser, Nick Schmaltz and Matias Maccelli also scored to help the Coyotes get their first win since Jan. 22 to end a an 0-12-2 skid. Karel Vejmelka stopped 34 shots to get his first win since Dec. 27 after going 0-8-0 in 10 appearances since.

Vladimir Tarasenko, Drake Batherson and Shane Pinto scored for the Senators, who have lost three in a row. Anton Forsberg had 26 saves as a late replacement for Joonas Korpisalo (illness).

Guenther scored a power-play goal at 4:18 of the third, beating Forsberg under the arm to give the Coyotes a 4-3 lead after they gave up a three-goal advantage. Maccelli had an empty-netter with 1:15 remaining to seal the win.

Senators captain Brady Tkachuk left the game with 3:30 remaining in regulation. Tkachuk had been hit earlier in the period.

Carcone opened the scoring for Arizona 7:31 into the game as got the rebound of Liam O’Brien's shot and beat Forsberg through traffic. Moser made it 2-0 with a shot from the top of the faceoff circle a little more than five minutes later.

Schmaltz pushed the lead to 3-0 on a two-man advantage with 4:23 left in the first when he got a cross-ice pass from Macceli and roofed the puck short side for his 17th.

Tarasenko got the Senators on the board with 1:51 left in the opening period with a shot from the bottom of the faceoff circle.

Ottawa outshot Arizona 19-4 in the second and scored twice 2:03 apart to tie it.

Batherson cut the lead to one with 6:11 remaining as he pulled back a rebound of Jacob Bernard-Docker's shot and wristed it past Vejmelka. Pinto then tied it with a power-play goal with 4:08 left in the period.

Coyotes: At Washington on Sunday to finish a five-game trip.

Senators: At Philadelphia on Saturday night to open a four-game trip.

