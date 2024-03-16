Guardians of the Galaxy's Karen Gillan admits she found Star-Lord twist "surprising"

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 spoilers follow.

Guardians of the Galaxy star Karen Gillan has admitted that she was surprised by the twist involving Star-Lord.

The conclusion to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 saw Chris Pratt's character hand over the reins of the Guardians to Rocket (Bradley Cooper), before choosing to reunite with his grandfather Jason (Gregg Henry) on Earth.

Despite seemingly leaving the universe-saving team, a post-credits message teased that "The legendary Star-Lord will return", a statement that left Gillan in shock.

"I don't remember seeing that in the script," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "So either I have a bad memory or it wasn't in there. So it was pretty surprising, but it was cool as well. I was like, 'Okay, what's the plan here?'"

The star, who played Nebula in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, also spoke about her character's decision to remain on Knowhere with Drax (Dave Bautista), where the pair are raising the group of children that they rescued in the film.

"Nebula has got a real sense of purpose now, and it's such a major part of healing," she said. "She's been through so much, and now she can finally accept love and show love towards other people. The last stage of all that healing is helping other people, and that's exactly what she's doing."

The future of the Guardians series is now in limbo following the departure of James Gunn to DC Studios, and Gillan revealed that she would be open to collaborating with him once more in the rival superhero universe.

"The fact that Nebula turned into ten years of work is the greatest thing that's happened to me," she said. "So I like to leave things up to the universe a little bit and see what happens, but I would absolutely love to work with James again - he's the best."

