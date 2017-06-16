Guardians' James Gunn trolls Instagram imposter

From Digital Spy

James Gunn has taken a break from directed some of the comic book world's greatest films to troll an imposter on Instagram. Hard.

In a Facebook post, the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 director revealed that someone pretending to be Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige was trying (unconvincingly) to bag some movie secrets from him.

"The other night some kid pretending to be Kevin Feige, the President of Marvel Studios, contacted me on Instagram," he said.

"As I was watching a TV show I wasn't particularly involved [in] him , and as I have the maturity of a 12-year-old, I decided to troll him." Never lose that maturity, James.

Have a look through James's trolling receipts below. Seriously, they're brilliant. Our favourite bit? "No, I'm calling a meeting."

While we're not entirely on board with the idea of Chris Pratt's Star-Lord losing his head in Vol 3, we've heard stranger things from Gunn – like him initially thinking Guardians was "too weird".

"I thought it was a talking raccoon, with these strange characters, I thought it was too weird," he recently admitted.

"I thought it sounded to me, like when they first pitched it to me, as if it was Bugs Bunny in the middle of The Avengers."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is scheduled to arrive in cinemas in 2020 in all its weird and wonderful glory. We're sure it'll be worth the wait.

