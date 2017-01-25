Lawyer's broken arm sets Guantanamo hearings back

The hearings for the alleged plotters of 9/11 attacks were postponed until March, yet another delay in one of the longest prosecutions in US history (AFP Photo/THOMAS WATKINS)

Guantanamo Bay Naval Base (Cuba) (AFP) - A US military judge at Guantanamo Bay paused pre-trial hearings Wednesday for the alleged plotters of the September 11, 2001 attacks after the lead attorney for one defendant had broken her wrist.

The delay means almost the entirety of court action scheduled to last two weeks at the notorious military prison was postponed until March, yet another delay in one of the longest prosecutions in US history.

Accused of plotting America's deadliest terror attack, the so-called "Guantanamo Five" were making their the first appearance since President Donald Trump was sworn in less than a week ago.

Renewed focus is on Guantanamo and the glacial legal process after Trump famously vowed while campaigning that he would load the jail with "bad dudes," and said it would be "fine" if US terror suspects were sent there for trial.

Cheryl Bormann, the "learned counsel" for a defendant called Walid bin Attash, broke her arm in a fall over the weekend, which prevented her from flying to the US naval base on the eastern end of Cuba.

Because it's a death penalty case, each defendant has the right to a learned counsel, or capital expert, during almost every step of the process.

Military judge Colonel James Pohl agreed that a series of motions should be delayed until Bormann's recovery, but he did grant a prosecution request to depose an 84-year-old relative of three September 11 victims.

His testimony, set to be taken in closed session Friday, will describe the death of the man's son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter.

They were killed aboard United Airlines Flight 175 when it was flown into the World Trade Center.

"He will say very quickly, he will say very plainly, that he watched on television while his family was murdered," prosecutor Ed Ryan said.

The testimony could eventually be used to provide evidence at the sentencing phase following a conviction, where prosecutors would ask for death.

The defendants are alleged mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed (KSM), Attash, Ramzi Binalshibh, Ali Abd al-Aziz Ali -- Mohammed's nephew -- and Mustapha al-Hawsawi.

- Second learned counsel -

Attash has repeatedly tried to fire Bormann and his entire defense team, alleging they are working against him.

"In the future, I imagine we might find out they work with the CIA or some other agencies," he said through an interpreter.

Attash was seated behind KSM, who has grown an enormous beard and somehow managed to dye it bright orange -- the Pentagon has previously said he used fruit juices and berries to do so.

The defendants wore traditional white robes and head scarves. Two sported camouflaged military jackets.

Bormann's absence highlights a critical weakness in the ongoing case, which is called a military commission.

In the event a learned counsel were to become seriously incapacitated or die, the proceedings could face a many-month delay while their replacement got up to speed.

Defense lawyers for each of the five defendants have asked for a second learned counsel on each team, but given Trump's federal civilian hiring freeze and annual costs of about $500,000 for each extra lawyer, it is unclear the judge would grant the request.

A multitude of procedural and legal problems, exacerbated by the logistical challenge of hosting a court in Guantanamo, have slowed the case to a crawl.

"We are just as determined as ever to try these individuals under the rule of law," lead prosecutor Brigadier General Mark Martins said this week. "We will do that -- however long it takes."

The general said the government will be ready for jury selection in March 2018, but defense lawyers scoffed at the idea, saying 2020 is more realistic.

- 'Don't know what we don't know' -

One of Obama's first acts as president was to issue an order to close Guantanamo's jail, but he failed to do so in the face of Republican opposition and the reluctance of US allies to take in the detainees.

The remaining prison population is now 41, down from 242 when he took office.

Underpinning everything is the CIA's handling of the 9/11 Five and other prisoners in the years following the September 11 attacks.

Some evidence came through the use of so-called enhanced interrogation techniques, which critics equate to torture.

Agents deployed an array of measures including waterboarding, chronic sleep deprivation and force-feeding -- either orally or anally.