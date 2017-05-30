Guangzhou, Kawasaki make Asian Champions League quarters

Japan's Kawasaki Frontale's Neto Eduardo of Brazil heads the ball to scoring his first goal against Thailand 's SCG Muangthong United FC during their soccer match of the AFC Champions League in Kawasaki, near Tokyo, Tuesday, May 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Two-time winner Guangzhou Evergrande advanced in the Asian Champions League playoffs on the away-goal rule, and Kawasaki Frontale reached the quarterfinals for the first time in eight years on Tuesday.

Guangzhou, a 1-0 winner over Kashima Antlers in the first leg of the round of 16, lost the second leg 2-1 but got an all-important away goal thanks to Paulinho's equalizer after halftime.

Kashima won 2-1 thanks to an injury-time goal by substitute Mu Kanazaki but Paulinho's was decisive.

Kawasaki gave the J-League some better news by defeating visitor Muangthong United of Thailand 4-1 for an aggregate 7-2 win.

Kawasaki led 3-0 at halftime. It has never passed the quarterfinals.

Also progressing was 2006 finalist Al Ain of the United Arab Emirates, which eliminated Esteghlal of Iran 6-2 on aggregate after a 6-1 win in the second leg.

Al Ahli of Saudi Arabia reached its first quarters since 2013 after beating its UAE namesake 3-1 in the second leg to win 4-2 on aggregate.