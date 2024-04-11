GTCC science department to host open house

Apr. 11—JAMESTOWN — Guests of all ages are invited to Guilford Technical Community College in Jamestown next week to have a little fun with science and tour one of the college's facilities.

The GTCC Science Department is hosting an open house on Friday, April 19, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on the Jamestown Campus. Guests can participate in demonstrations of astronomy, biology, chemistry, geology and physics within the Science Hall and tour the building at 1005 Bonner Drive, Jamestown.

The event is in conjunction with the 2024 N.C. Science Festival.

Guided tours will be offered beginning at 6 p.m. Interactive sessions will begin at 6:30 p.m. and run until 8:30 p.m. on a rotating basis.

Weather permitting, a solar observation station will be available at 6 p.m.

Cline Observatory will open for public viewing at the conclusion of the demonstration sessions.

Founded in 2010, the N.C. Science Festival is the first statewide science festival in the United States. Through a series of community-based events each April, hosted by schools, colleges, libraries, museums, parks, businesses and other local organizations, the festival celebrates the economic, educational and cultural impact of science in North Carolina.

For more information on the festival, visit ncsciencefestival.org.