GSU pro-Palestinian protesters demand Israel-Hamas ceasefire

ATLANTA - Pro-Palestinian protesters took over Georgia State University this week as the Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas is close.

On Friday, protesters and police faced off outside the Andrew Young School of Policy Studies on campus.

Officers were seen on video trying to shove back protesters who attempted to push past them.

The demonstrators were mainly calling for two things:

Ceasefire

GSU to divest corporations and businesses that support Israel

According to Blinken, a ceasefire deal is on the table and ready for Hamas to accept it.

"We await a response from Hamas," Sec. of State Blinken said. "We wait to see whether, in effect, they can take ‘yes’ for answer on this ceasefire and release some hostages. And the reality in this moment is the only thing standing between the people of Gaza and a ceasefire is Hamas."

The deal would stop the fighting and increase aid shipments to those suffering in Gaza.

As of May 4, Israel and Hamas appear to still be at odds on whether the ceasefire will be permanent or temporary.

Protesters on GSU's campus Saturday said they, of course, would like to see a permanent end to the fighting.

It's unclear whether the university will be their demand of divestment.