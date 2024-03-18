Grygla man arrested after high-speed pursuit, crashing into Bemidji squad car

Mar. 17—BLACKDUCK — A 52-year-old Grygla man has been arrested after a high-speed pursuit and intentionally crashing into a Bemidji Police Department squad car.

According to a release from Beltrami County Sheriff Jason Riggs, at 1:13 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, a Beltrami County Sheriff's deputy and a Blackduck police officer were on patrol in the city of Blackduck when they observed a vehicle stopped at an intersection.

The vehicle remained stationary despite no opposing traffic. The deputy then observed the vehicle proceed and signaled a turn but failed to execute the turn. Additional driving behavior was observed and a traffic stop was initiated, the release detailed.

The vehicle accelerated at a high rate of speed and proceeded south on U.S. Highway 71. The pursuit reached speeds of 100 mph as the suspect approached Hines.

After the vehicle turned east on Hines Road the deputy attempted to perform a pursuit intervention technique when the vehicle entered the ditch and proceeded back to Highway 71. A Minnesota State Patrol trooper and another Beltrami County deputy successfully deployed tire deflation devices.

Bemidji police officers were at Farley Drive and U.S. Highway 71 when the suspect vehicle intentionally attempted to hit one of the squad cars. The officer was able to maneuver his squad to avoid a head-on collision but was subsequently struck on the driver's rear side of the squad, the release said.

The suspect vehicle became disabled at the tree line, with the airbag deploying. Deputies and officers attempted to apprehend the suspect but he resisted arrest and was sprayed to gain compliance, the release said.

According to the release, the suspect was identified as 52-year-old Jason Moe, of Grygla, and was arrested for fleeing in a motor vehicle, first-degree assault use of deadly force on a peace officer, second-degree driving while impaired and obstruction with force, with charges pending.

A Minnesota State Patrol report lists alcohol as being involved in the crash.

Moe was transported to the Bemidji Sanford Medical Center and later medically cleared and taken into custody. No other injuries were reported.

The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Blackduck Police Department, Bemidji Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol and Bemidji Ambulance Service.