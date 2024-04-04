Grunts for help lead to man stabbed to death, Georgia cops say. Now, roommate charged

A fight between roommates ended with one of them stabbed to death, Georgia authorities say.

Erik Ruiz-Lopez, 19, faces multiple charges, including felony murder, after he’s accused of killing his roommate at a home in Buford on April 3, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Investigators said the men, who shared a bedroom, got into an argument that turned physical. Ruiz-Lopez reportedly grabbed a TV cable and choked his roommate unconscious with it, according to authorities.

He left the room but came back and stabbed the man repeatedly, police said.

Officers were called about a disturbance around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday after a 911 caller reported hearing a loud noise and “someone grunting for help,” police said in a news release.

One of the residents, later identified as Ruiz-Lopez, met officers at the door, according to authorities. Police said he looked as if he’d been in an altercation.

A man was found dead as officers searched the home for anyone who was hurt or in distress, police said. Authorities haven’t released his identity, pending notification of next of kin.

Ruiz-Lopez was charged with aggravated assault, felony murder and malice murder, police said.

He remained in custody at the Gwinnett County Jail without bond as of April 4, online records show.

Buford is about a 40-mile drive northeast from downtown Atlanta.

