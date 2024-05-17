Gruesome discoveries found at illegal dump sites in Macon. What’s being done about it?

Reality Check is a Telegraph series digging deeper into key issues and focusing on accountability. Have a suggestion for a future story? Email mynews@macon.com.

Garrett Thomson wanted to make a difference for his beloved city of Macon, and trying to clean up trash strewn across the city seemed like a good way to do it.

The effort to help resulted in Thomson finding out just how prevalent illegal dumping is in Macon: He and other volunteers have cleaned up thousands of pounds of trash and identified dozens of places where illegal dumping is plaguing Bibb County. They’ve found random, strange items such as tires, household garbage and toilets. They’ve also found more distressing things, including dead animals.

In February, Thomson and a group of volunteers began the daunting task of cleaning up illegal dump sites in the area.

Garrett Thomson, far left, and a group of volunteers make strides in cleaning up illegal dump sites in the Macon-Bibb area.

“When I found the first location I was heartbroken - seeing the kids ages six to 13 in the neighborhood having to navigate this street pulled at my heartstrings,” he said in an email. “I didn’t realize that places like that existed in our home. I feel like a lot of people, including myself, think - out of sight, out of mind - but seeing this location enraged me, saddened me, and motivated me all at the same time.”

Thomson said he channeled those emotions and feelings into positive, actionable steps.

Macon mayor: Illegal dumping is a recurring issue

Illegal dumping in Macon is not a new problem. Mayor Lester Miller said despite efforts to clean the streets, the city still has to keep going back and doing more as the illegal dumps reappear or move to other areas.

He said the city began the Clean Streets Matter program in early 2021 to focus the efforts of multiple departments, agencies, organizations and neighborhoods on this one problem.

“Crews clean illegal dumps, litter, and piles of tires - as well as run street sweepers - as the sites are reported,” Miller said, “and Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful has been organizing nearly weekly neighborhood cleanups.”

Thomson, who was the community service chair for the National Society of Leadership and Success, felt compelled to take the matter into his own hands. He teamed up with Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful to work more efficiently and take cleaning up the dump sites from idea to fruition.

“We are working together. I have acquired a list from Bibb County Code Enforcement of the worst and most obvious illegal dump sites,” Thomson said. “With the help of KMBB we are able to get more volunteers, spread the word about the issue through more avenues, and they are able to assist us in acquiring more county help.”

Garrett Thomson and his team along with Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful have teamed up to clear several illegal dump sites in the Macon-Bibb area.

Dead animals, body found in illegal dump areas

Thomson said the sites are not just an eyesore — they’re hazardous too. In May 2021, someone walking past a dump site found a man shot to death under a dumped mattress. Since February this year, Thomson said he has found eight dead dogs in the trash and other debris strewn across the dump sites.

“I would rather find these items than the children in the neighborhood,” he said.

Miller echoed those sentiments, saying there is a public safety and public health issue at play when neighborhoods are trashed in any way, whether it’s litter, an illegal dump site or a blighted property.

However, Thomson said the task is a big one and the manpower is minimal for the nearly 30 illegal dump sites across the city. Thomson said he has a list of 10 sites that he is focused on. He said on a good day he may have between 10 and 12 volunteers, but some days there are only a handful.

Thomson said the group does cleanups once a week on Saturdays starting at 10:30 a.m., and they continue their work until they’ve filled the dumpsters they use. Each dumpster holds four tons of trash, if not more. He said his team has filled seven 30-yard dumpsters.

Volunteers carry a mattress to a dumpster during a cleanup of an illegal dump site in Macon.

“The city also came out and collected between 80 and 130 tires and a couple boom trucks full of trash,” he said. “Our estimate is that there was a solid 100,000 pounds of trash, debris, and tires at this one site.”

Thomson said he’ll continue his efforts because he cares deeply about keeping Macon clean. He said living among trash piles is something people think of in the developing nations of the world, not in their backyard. He emphasized that the project is good for the environment but also helps Macon’s youth communities.

“Some of the children that live around the site of our first cleanup say it’s the cleanest they have ever seen it. The only people to blame for these locations being like this are the people who dump on them. The city can only do so much and I am only one person,” he said. “There has to be a shift in mentality because there are ample resources for people with trash to use as opposed to the street. A cleaner Macon is good for the community, the environment, the youth, tourism, and business - there isn’t a negative.”

Miller said being able to work with coordinated efforts like Thomson’s and those organized by Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful will make any large-scale cleanups sustainable in the future.

“The more we all fight back against people trashing our neighborhoods, the cleaner they can stay,” he said.

The city assists in clean up efforts started by Macon resident Garrett Thomson.

Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful is providing supplies for the clean-up effort, and also soliciting volunteers from community partners. The group also is increasing awareness via social media platforms and community outreach initiatives, according to Executive Director Asha Ellen.

Ellen said she wants the community to know that illegal dumping and littering is a crime. If caught, perpetrators can be fined up to $1,000.

“We appreciate the hard work and dedication of the volunteers for taking a stance and addressing the problem of illegal dumping sites in Macon-Bibb County,” she said. “The prevailing issue however is we have an illegal dumping problem that’s going to take citizens and our local government working together to find a permanent solution.”

Three new convenience centers around the county have been opened to provide people easier places to bring their trash, debris, and other material. They are free for county residents to use and easy to get to, which is cutting down on the number of illegal dumps, according to Miller.

Thomson said $740 of the $5,000 goal has been raised for his cleanup efforts so far and the group is continually pushing for more.

“I want a clean future for Macon, the community, the environment, and most importantly our youth. From the first site I have learned it is a team effort,” he said. “While my ambitions are high, it is going to take an effort from people like myself and the city. I will not stop until all of the illegal dumpsites are addressed and action is made.”

Trash and debris is strewn all over an illegal dump site in Macon. Since clean efforts started in February, eight dead dogs have been found in the rubbish.