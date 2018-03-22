The Grudge reboot casts an Insidious star

From Digital Spy

Insidious star Lin Shaye has joined The Grudge re-reboot.

Variety reports the actress, who plays medium Elise in the most recent horror franchise, will star in the reimagining of the 2004 supernatural thriller alongside confirmed cast members Andrea Riseborough, John Cho and Demian Bichir.

The movie will be helmed by emerging horror director Nicolas Pesce in his first big-budget feature film – but don't get your hopes up, Insidious fans.

It looks like Shaye will be playing a completely different character and not crossing over as Elise.

Related: Andrea Riseborough to lead The Grudge re-reboot

The Grudge was released in 2004 and starred Sarah Michelle Gellar as a woman haunted by the mysterious past of her new home. It also spawned two unremarkable sequels in 2006 and 2009.

That US film was itself inspired by 2002 Japanese film Ju-on, whose director Takashi Shimizu also made the original US remake.

Photo credit: Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images More

It appears there will be notable differences between the earlier films and Pesce's take, as while Sarah Michelle Gellar's Karen was a childless foreign exchange student acting as a careworker, Andrea Riseborough is said to be eyeing the role of a detective and single mother.

The grudge itself (as depicted in both Ju-on and the US version) is a curse that appears after the brutal murder of a family in a Japanese home. The curse then attaches itself to anyone who sets foot inside the house until it claims them.

It's pretty dark, but that will be something Riseborough is more than used to – as anyone who's seen her in recent Black Mirror episode 'Crocodile' will know.

Want up-to-the-minute entertainment news and features? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @digitalspy Twitter account and you're all set