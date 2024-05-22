GRPS looking into how students left Alger Middle School before shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The day after a student was shot and injured near Alger Middle School, Grand Rapids Public Schools says it is working to find out why he and another student were not in the building in the middle of the day.

The child who was shot in the cheek was listed in stable condition Wednesday, the Grand Rapids Police Department said, and he is expected to recover.

The shooting, which GRPD described in a statement as “accidental,” happened around noon Tuesday in a bathroom at the Alger Park splash pad on the same block as the school. Police previously said that two students, both boys, were involved. After the shot was fired, both ran to the front doors of the school, where school staff started first aid and emergency responders soon arrived.

The two students did report to class Tuesday morning before the shooting, a district spokesman said. It’s unclear when they left the building or how they made it to the park bathroom.

Police have not said which student was holding the gun when it was fired, and in a Wednesday afternoon statement to News 8, said they could not release information about how the students got it.

GRPD said the investigation was ongoing and that even though “investigators have identified everyone involved, this investigation will likely be longer than typical based on the unique circumstances.”

“As with any investigation involving an injury, especially with a firearm, the case will be reviewed by the Prosecutor’s Office to see what, if any, charges will be brought,” the statement said.

It’s also unclear whether the gun was ever inside the school building. The district spokesperson said GRPS uses metal detectors at schools on a random, unannounced basis. They were not set up at Alger Middle on Tuesday, but they will be there Thursday.

There were no classes at Alger Middle on Wednesday, though staff had the option to report. Those who did come in met with crisis debriefers and district leadership, the spokesperson said. The crisis debriefers include a social and emotional learning team and counselors, the spokesperson explained. They will be on hand at the school again Thursday when students return.

The district sent out a list of resources for parents to consult as they talk to their kids about what happened.

News 8's Byron Tollefson contributed to this report.

