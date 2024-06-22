GRPD: Woman claims self-defense in stabbing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a woman claimed self-defense after a man was stabbed overnight in Grand Rapids.

It happened around 3 a.m. Saturday on the 900 block of Division Avenue S, near Delaware Street SW, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Police say a woman called and reported that she had been assaulted. The woman said she had stabbed a man to defend herself, according to police.

The man’s injuries were not considered life-threatening, according to GRPD. Police told News 8 that the man would not cooperate, and he refused medical treatment.

No one has been arrested, police said Saturday.

GRPD continues to investigate.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.