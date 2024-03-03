GRPD: Suspect still loose after shootout

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Police Department are looking for a man after he exchanged gunfire with officers Sunday morning.

It happened after a traffic stop on South Division Avenue near Crofton Street at 11:44 p.m. Police said shortly after the stop, the passenger got out of the vehicle and ran. The man ran in between houses and police chased him to the 1900 block of Horton Avenue.

GRPD Captain Michael Maycroft said the man has a semi-automatic handgun, that he used to fire multiple rounds at the officers. The two officers returned fire, but were not hit.

Police describe the man as a Hispanic or light-skinned Black male wearing a black puffy coat and khaki pants. They have blocked off several blocks to look for him.

The Michigan State Police are taking over the officer-involved shooting investigation.

