GRPD: No arrests yet after teen shot, killed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say as of Wednesday, no arrests have been made after a teenager was shot and killed over the weekend in downtown Grand Rapids.

The death of 15-year-old La-kyijah Williams has been ruled a homicide by gunshot wound, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Officers responded to a shooting around 11:40 p.m. Saturday in the area of Ottawa Avenue SW and Oakes Street SW. There, they found La-kyijah, who died on scene, according to GRPD.

Chief: Teen was likely unintended victim in shooting

She was downtown to celebrate a friend’s birthday and ride scooters. GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom previously said that it’s possible she didn’t even know the shooter and was an unintended target.

“This is not a close-up shooting… whether she was the intended target or perhaps a friend that she was with,” he said. “… Just an evil, evil and cowardly thing to do.”

A courtesy image of La-kyijah Williams.

Family holds vigil for teen shot and killed in Grand Rapids

La-kyijah’s family previously told News 8 she loved fashion, played basketball and loved her nieces and nephews.

“She laughed at everything. She was a happy person,” her sister, LaMia Foster, said. “She was the happiest person I know. She made even the darkest times good.”

