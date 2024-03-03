GRPD: 2 hurt in stabbing, 1 arrested

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say two people were hurt in a Friday night stabbing in Grand Rapids.

The stabbing — which police described as a domestic incident — happened around 9:55 p.m. on Gold Avenue NW, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. Police did not give a cross street.

Both people were treated at the hospital for minor injuries, police say. They have since been released.

One person has been arrested, according to GRPD.

