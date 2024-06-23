Growing wildfire burns in San Bernardino County

Fire crews are battling a growing wildfire that prompted evacuations in San Bernardino County near Saturday.

The “Needles Fire” was first reported on the 900 block of Bush Street in Needles at around 1:15 p.m., according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

By 5 p.m., it grew to 70 acres and by 7:45 p.m., it expanded to 203 acres. The containment is at zero percent.

The fire eventually jumped across the Colorado River and into the state of Arizona. Fire crews from both California and Arizona are working to prevent the blaze from spreading to nearby structures.

Mandatory evacuations were in place at Fenders Resort on Needles Highway in Needles but were lifted at 6:30 p.m.

Roads on Needles Highway from Interstate 40 to Old National Trails Highway remain closed.

The fast-moving Needles Fire in San Bernardino County jumped across the state border to Arizona on June 22, 2024. (San Bernardino County Fire Department)

Map of the fast-moving Needles Fire in San Bernardino County jumped across the state border to Arizona on June 22, 2024. (San Bernardino County Fire Department)

Helicopters and aircraft responded to the scene to drop water and fire retardant on the growing flames. The San Bernardino County Fire Department and other fire agencies are at the scene as well.

So far, there are around 60 firefighters on the California side and 143 firefighters on the Arizona side working to contain the fire at the state border.

Evacuees were initially directed to the Needles Senior Center.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the fire can call the Colorado River Station/Needles Police Department at 760-326-9200.

Anonymous tips can be provided to We-Tip at 1-800-782-7463 or online at wetip.com.

This developing story will be updated.

