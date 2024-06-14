Growing weed allowed in New York homes

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers are now allowed to grow marijuana in their homes, according to the New York State Office of Cannabis Management.

The law allows adults 21 years or older to grow three mature and three immature cannabis plants at a time, with homes being limited to no more than six of each, the OCM said.

New Yorkers are also allowed to have up to five pounds of trimmed weed “and the equivalent weight in concentrates” in their home or on their property, according to officials.

More Local News

Those looking to grow cannabis can do so in any residence they “own or rent, like a room, home, apartment, mobile home, co-op or other residential spaces,” the OCM said.

“Landlords can only refuse to lease space to or penalize a tenant if they risk losing federal benefits,” according to the OCM.

New Yorkers are only allowed to have up to three ounces of weed and 24 grams of concentrate on them while in the state.

For more information on growing weed in your home in New York, click here.

Jonathan Rizk is a digital journalist who has covered local news in New York City and Washington, D.C. He has been with PIX11 since August 2022. See more of his work here, and follow him on X and Facebook @OfficialRizk. Get in touch at jonathan.rizk@pix11.com.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.