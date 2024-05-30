Growing pains: Oklahoma's medical marijuana industry struggles to keep up with regulations

Oklahoma's cannabis industry is now one of the most regulated sectors of Oklahoma's economy and is struggling to find equilibrium.

When Oklahomans voted to legalize medical marijuana in 2018, hardly anyone in the state knew how to run a medical marijuana business.

There were obviously those who grew, distributed and sold it underground for decades. But the necessities of modern agriculture and retail posed a challenge for them and other pioneers who saw opportunity in the newly legal industry.

Rob Speight already had experience running businesses when he opened his first dispensary. He's also retired from the U.S. Air Force, where he wrote standardization and evaluation policies for the AWACS program. Stepping into the world of marijuana compliance was another beast.

"I had a top-secret security clearance," said Speight, who owns a dispensary in Shawnee called Rob & Sons Cannabis Co. "This is the toughest thing I've ever been through."

Shawnee dispensary owner Rob Speight stands inside Rob & Sons Cannabis Co., as he talks about the marijuana business in 2021.

Three years ago, there were almost two dozen storefronts selling medical marijuana in Shawnee. There were so many dispensaries that locals nicknamed the main street "Pot Alley."

It's about half that number now, said Speight. Of those that remain, only a handful aren't "exceptionally struggling," he said. Part of that is the natural constriction of the market, with some businesses failing and others growing to take their place. Yet it's impossible to ignore the fact that some people just didn't know what they were getting into.

With local, state and federal laws that govern everything from cultivation to possession, Oklahoma's cannabis industry is now one of the most regulated sectors of Oklahoma's economy. It's also a new industry struggling to find equilibrium, an industry without "old-timers" or generations of experience working within the law.

And perhaps the biggest roadblock to a functional, professionalized and (possibly) national industry could soon fall if the federal government recognizes marijuana is less harmful than drugs like heroin.

Regulations trailed Oklahoma's cannabis industry expansion

To stay compliant, businesses need to submit numerous documents to the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority while keeping meticulous records of all products and transactions. In some cases, the applicant relies on other government entities to provide critical documents, like a certificate of occupancy.

It's a far cry from what was needed to launch a business at the beginning of Oklahoma's foray into medical marijuana. Each year, lawmakers and regulators have added restrictions and required documentation to do business here in the name of safety and security.

Last year, state officials complained about marijuana grow operations in unincorporated areas that were operating without having even a cursory inspection for fire danger. Without a building inspection and certificate of occupancy, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs refused to provide one of the critical approvals needed to renew a grower's license.

Almost overnight, thousands of licensed grow operations were told they needed this documentation or get shut down.

It put a strain on the state fire marshal's office. Historically, the office said it received about 1,500 building applications per year. Last year, the fire marshal received applications for more than 6,000 structures across the state. To help with the backlog, the fire marshal allows selected third-party firms to review building plans.

Fire hazards are shown in a marijuana grow facility.

Tension between business and regulators

As Oklahoma's cannabis regulations became more complex, business owners noticed the medical marijuana authority quieted down. In the early days, the agency and its staff were considered helpful; Speight recalled that more than anything else, it was the authority that helped him get started successfully.

But along the way, something changed. Business owners lost in the shifting legal landscape and do-or-die regulations struggled to get even simple answers from the agency.

This has led to more demand for lawyers and business consultants who specialize in cannabis compliance. Carisa Rowe is one of those compliance experts who are filling the gap. She said it makes sense why the authority would hesitate to interpret its own rules.

"If the agency or the agency's operatives make a statement that has not cleared legal and has no precedent, it sets an inadvertent precedent, which can sometimes be actionable and create problems in administration of business and in regulation of business," Rowe said. "(The authority) wants us to succeed. They want us to find good, smart answers. Unfortunately, they cannot be the providers of good, smart answers until there's legislative precedent or other legal precedent."

And in massive Facebook groups that serve as both a social hub and business network for the industry, bad information can spread like wildfire.

"We live in this digital age where one misinterpreted thing can be spread to 350 people in a matter of minutes," Rowe said.

It's not hard to find evidence of frustration and anger directed at Oklahoma's regulatory framework. In a state that prides itself on being business-friendly, many cannabis business owners and workers have gone online with stories about bureaucratic delays, incomprehensible requirements and what some feel is open hostility by some lawmakers and agencies toward their livelihood.

For the aggrieved, their experiences highlight the risks involved with the marijuana business, even for someone who's trying to do everything right.

Last year, as Dillon Scarbrough and his business partner were preparing their first harvested crop, they discovered one day that they couldn't log into the medical marijuana authority's online services to renew their cultivation license. Scarbrough described it as a glitch in the system that forced the farm near Newkirk to shut down for five months.

Because they couldn't renew, their entire crop had to be destroyed. They lost a year's work and over $100,000 in investment.

The business also ran into issues last year when a new law came into effect requiring a surety bond after they already had submitted their renewal application. Scarbrough said he never got notice that the bond information was missing, which led to an initial rejection and more delays.

"Where the fundamental issue comes down for me is whenever me, as well as hundreds of other growers, are taking these huge losses because of this after-the-fact legislation as well as this inefficiency of OMMA," he said. "There's a lot of really solid people that are in that small business category that are just getting swamped by these regulations, getting destroyed."

Scarbrough, like many others trying to follow the law, recognizes the struggle Oklahoma has with fighting against criminal organizations and the black market. The concern is that regulation and enforcement has swung the pendulum beyond what's acceptable for ensuring the stable growth of business.

OMMA doing 'all we can,' launches Community Conversations

In a response, the authority acknowledged its maturation as a regulatory body over the past few years.

"With maturity came essential boundaries needed to license, inspect and enforce laws. We have a respectful relationship where we provide every detail, document, and explanation we can on our website, social media, through newsletters and our call center," said the authority's Public Relations Manager Porsha Riley.

Last year, the agency fought back against allegations that it was shutting down businesses for minor infractions, arguing in a news release that it took action against grievous violations of the law, not bookkeeping errors.

When asked recently how many of the mandatory employee credentials were pending approval, the agency said it doesn't keep track of that data. In April, the authority notified a large number of people requesting employee credentials that they did not complete the required "Attestation Regarding National Background Check" form, which must be submitted along with the actual background check performed by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

"Our licensing team is working diligently to process them as we do all we can to help businesses stay in compliance," Riley said.

The authority also recently launched Community Conversations, where the agency's executive leadership meet informally with small groups of licensees. The first meeting happened April 20 and more are expected.

Marla Haycox-Lingo is a cannabis grower in northwestern Oklahoma who attended that first Community Conversation meeting. She praised authority Executive Director Adria Berry for being responsive to business concerns, particularly about delays.

"I think she immediately was very responsive and handled a lot of things. She was genuinely surprised," Haycox-Lingo said of Berry. "I walked away thinking, this lady hears me. She's willing to listen."

Meetings like that instill trust between businesses and the agency that regulates them, Haycox-Lingo said.

Adria Berry, executive director of the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority, speaks during a press conference in 2023.

The unpredictable future of cannabis

Oklahoma's cannabis industry also faces risks from the federal government, which still places marijuana in the same category of dangerous drugs as heroin and LSD. With it so tightly controlled, financial institutions are wary of risking themselves by entering the market.

That means very few banks are willing to even handle cash from a cannabis business, with some requiring exorbitant fees. The traditional sources of business loans are therefore unavailable.

All of that could soon change, however. In April, the public learned that the Biden administration is expected to reclassify marijuana, putting it in a less restrictive category alongside commonly prescribed pharmaceutical drugs. Doing so would free up academic research, possibly allow it to be prescribed nationwide and reduce risks faced by the financial sector.

Then in May, President Joe Biden publicly endorsed the idea, calling it "an important move toward reversing long-standing inequities." After receiving public comment, the Justice Department could issue a final ruling this summer.

Rowe, who runs Competent Compliance and Groovy Grower Consulting, already is starting to game out what could happen if the feds downgrade marijuana's legal status as a dangerous drug. While established markets like Oklahoma might not see much of a change, Rowe expects a large corporate presence in the industry when there's less of a risk that the federal government comes in, seizes assets and shuts everything down.

"And that's where soccer moms get their low-dose weed at Target over the pharmacy counter. It's Pfizer or Marlboro coming into places like Oklahoma where you can grow 500 acres of flavors, because that is profitable to processing," said Rowe. "But then you will maintain a craft market that services local buyers, people who are not seeking 'Target' weed."

Oklahoma, she said, is positioned well to participate in a national cannabis market.

"Oklahoma sits in a pretty specific advantage nationally between the northern and southern borders, and eastern and western United States with neighbors like Texas who don't have the infrastructure and grid to support cannabis cultivation," Rowe said. "We have quite an opportunity."

