How do you grow plants in space? Lower Brule, Chester teachers selected for NASA Liftoff Summer Institute

Apr. 11—Two South Dakota teachers have been selected to participate in a NASA Liftoff Summer Institute program.

Bree Oatman, a high school science teacher at Lower Brule High School, along with Mike O'Connell, a middle school science teacher at Chester Area School, were chosen to attend this nationally competitive program sponsored by NASA's Texas Space Grant Consortium and the University of Texas Center for Space Research. There were about 60 educators selected nationwide. In addition to winning a spot at the institute, Oatman was also recently named a recipient of a $5,000 grant, the Kelly Lane Earth and Space Science Grant. The grant is awarded by the South Dakota Space Consortium to math and science teachers in South Dakota to enhance professional development.

"I found out about NASA and the Kelly Lane grant both around the same time" Oatman said. "So it was a very exciting time to be chosen for both."

The workshop, held from June 24-28, is a professional development training course for teachers. It emphasizes science, technology, engineering and mathematics learning experiences by incorporating a space science theme supported by NASA Missions. The training takes place in Houston, Texas.

The theme for this year's workshop is Growing on Earth for Space Exploration. Teacher participants will be provided with information and experiences through speakers, hands-on activities and field investigations that promote space science and enrichment activities for themselves and for others.

This year's program will focus on growing plants in space and the relationship between plants and space explorers. Decades of research have shown that there are many limitations to growing plants in microgravity and other planets.

According to the program's website, participants will increase their understanding of specialized environments for growth and development, on Earth, in microgravity, and beyond.

Oatman specifically is excited because the theme ties in well with units she planned to teach on, such as microgravity, how plants grow when there is less gravity and pollination without insects.

"I'm very excited that this year's focus is on plants," Oatman said. "I'm an uber nerd and it all sounds like so much fun."

Lower Brule, in fact, built a greenhouse on its campus last year to grow hydroponic plants. The structure uses geo-thermal heat for energy. The school has been producing fresh lettuce this year that is used in the lunch salad bar. The school also recently started growing cucumbers.

All materials the teachers acquire while at the institute can be shared and used materials for lesson plans.

O'Connell, who says he has a passion for anything space, plans to integrate the knowledge he gains from Liftoff into his curriculum.

"This theme will work well with my life science curriculum. My earth science will now have some new labs I can do with them and just information in general they can implement into their learning skills," O'Connell said.

The South Dakota educators won't have any financial responsibility in attending Liftoff. Both received a stipend to help cover expenses of the trip funded by the South Dakota Space Grant Consortium through the Rapid City School of Mines and Technology.