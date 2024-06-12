There they grow again: Visit the latest Augusta-area supermarket to undergo a redesign

The Kroger supermarket in Martinez's Merchant Village Shopping Center is expected to undergo renovations this year similar to other Krogers in the Augusta-area market.

Another Augusta-area supermarket is preparing for an extensive renovation.

The 68,000-square-foot Kroger at 4115 Columbia Rd. in Martinez is scheduled later this year to undergo in-store remodeling to include new restrooms, a new seafood cooler, new cart storage and maintenance upgrades on parts of the 40-plus-year-old building.

The 20,000 square feet of remodeling also will remove the produce department’s garden ring; repair a damaged wall in the meat department; and deep-clean the restrooms, including a drainage issue that needs resolving.

Plans for the project are held by Collins and Arnold Construction Co. of Atlanta.

The renovation follows other Krogers nationwide that are methodically sprucing up its properties, such as the $84 million in improvements the supermarket chain announced in May for stores in the metro Cincinnati area.

Kroger’s Augusta store at 2801 Washington Rd. unveiled similar upgrades in November 2023.

A similar renovation is scheduled for the Kroger at 1284 Knox Ave. in North Augusta. The 77,000-square-foot supermarket opened in 2008.

The area’s newest Kroger opened May 22 at 3942 Harper Franklin Ave., off Jimmie Dyess Parkway and near Fort Eisenhower’s Gate One.

The Columbia Road Kroger opened in October 1980 as what was then the Augusta area’s seventh Kroger.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Columbia County grocer for more than 40 years planning renovations