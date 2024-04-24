Grovetown daycare worker charged after video shows her pushing over 1-year-old with her foot

A Grovetown daycare worker was recently arrested after allegedly pushing a 1-year-old boy over at Next Generation Learning Center.

The 26-year-old Grovetown woman was charged with one count of simple battery and was taken to the Columbia County Detention Center, according to a news release from the Grovetown Police Department.

Grovetown officers Tuesday responded to Next Generation Learning Center on Old Wrightsboro Road for an incident involving an employee and child. When they arrived, officers learned a parent arrived to pick up their child and found them to be visibly upset and inconsolable, according to the release.

Butt stabbing: Woman accused of stabbing Columbia County man in the butt with a fork

The parent contacted the police department and requested to view video of the day's events, according to the release.

The business manager allowed officers on scene to review the video footage and saw the suspect approach a 1-year-old toddler on the playground and push the child in his torso with her foot, according to the release.

The child fell and landed in a seated position, according to the release. At the time of the incident, the child was standing on the playground with several other children.

At the time of the report, the child did not appear to have suffered any injuries, according to the department.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Grovetown daycare worker charged with assault toddler