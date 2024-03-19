Grovetown couple accuses moving company of stealing their sex dominoes

A Grovetown couple recently accused an Augusta-based moving company of stealing their sex dominoes.

On Wednesday, Columbia County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a Grovetown home for a theft.

The husband told deputies Coleman Worldwide Moving had multiple employees packing items from his household and they were tasked with packing items that were inside of a dresser, according to an incident report.

He said he watched the packers set their sex dominoes, a sex game for couples, and iPad on top of the dresser –along with a few other items – and then went downstairs, according to the report. The husband said he and his wife later realized the sex dominoes and iPad were missing and were not packed in any of the boxes.

The couple called Coleman Worldwide Moving to let them know about the theft and they requested a police report, deputies noted in the report.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Grovetown couple accuses moving company of stealing sex game