Grover Beach man arrested in Guadalupe after evading police and resisting arrest
Grover Beach man arrested in Guadalupe after evading police and resisting arrest
Grover Beach man arrested in Guadalupe after evading police and resisting arrest
Country star Morgan Wallen was arrested and charged with felony reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct for tossing a chair off a rooftop bar.
Arterio Morris, who transferred to Kansas from Texas, was suspended and dismissed from the team shortly after his arrest in September.
Julio Urías was arrested last fall after an alleged incident outside BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, though prosecutors declined to pursue felony charges.
Scott Pianowski tackles your pressing fantasy baseball questions in the debut of his weekly mailbag.
The UFC heavyweight champion addressed the allegations, saying the encounter ended amicably.
Portable defibrillators can improve the odds of surviving cardiac arrest dramatically, but they're seldom used outside of a hospital.
Whether you're a 'Mandalorian' maniac or a superhero superfan, you'll find something right up your alley.
March Madness continues this weekend with the men's Final Four games.
Following the incident, the team moved to a different hotel closer to the host city.
Rashee Rice should have taken a lesson from recent history.
There's a new Star Wars show coming on May 4. The animated Tales of the Empire is a companion piece to 2022's Tales of the Jedi.
Musselman has led Arkansas to eight NCAA tournament wins in three appearances.
Smelley was stranded miles from shore in the Gulf of Mexico for nearly 12 hours before he was rescued.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to the latest March Madness TV ratings for both the Women's and Men's tournament. The trio dissects how both tournaments have stars and storylines that have captivated the country. Wetzel marvels at the basketball powerhouse that UCONN has become for both the women's and men's sports. Forde tries to put into historical perspective the impact Caitlin Clark has had on the women's tourney this year.
Cleveland's season has been full of injuries and uncertainty, but the Cavs are still in the mix in the East, hoping to go further in the postseason than the year before.
Angie Harmon says her family is "traumatized" and "devastated" after an Instacart driver shot and killed her dog. The man claimed self-defense to police.
U.S. police departments are increasingly relying on a controversial surveillance practice to demand large amounts of users' data from tech companies, with the aim of identifying criminal suspects. For example, authorities can demand that a tech company turn over information about every person who was in a particular place at a certain time based on their phone's location, or who searched for a specific keyword or query. Thanks to a recently disclosed court order, authorities have shown they are able to scoop up identifiable information on everyone who watched certain YouTube videos.
2024 is the first time that two schools have both teams in the Final Four in the same season.
After menopause, declining estrogen levels can lead to rapidly rising risks of heart attack and heart disease, a new study suggests.
'Better than my $150 pair, no kidding': More than 57,000 fans are gushing over these supportive kicks.